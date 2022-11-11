What Has 'The Big Bang Theory' Cast Been Up To?

The Big Bang Theory Cast
The Big Bang Theory is one of the world's most popular American television sitcoms. It was created by Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre, who served as executive producers on the show. The series first hit the screens on CBS on September 24, 2007, and would air for twelve seasons with 279 episodes before ending twelve years later on May 16, 2019.

The Big Bang Theory revolves around how the lives of four socially awkward friends, Leonard, Sheldon, Howard, and Raj, take a wild turn when they meet the beautiful and free-spirited Penny. It has been three years since the sitcom's final episode aired, and many fans are oblivious to the whereabouts of the series' stars. The details of what they have been up to since the show ended can be found below.

Jim Parsons

Jim played one of the major roles in the sitcom. He appeared as super genius Sheldon Cooper, and many believed his perfect portrayal of the role was the reason the show was successful. After The Big Bang Theory ended, Jim reprised his role in the sitcom's spin-off, Young Sheldon, but did so in voiceover form. He also appeared in other productions, such as The Boys in the Band and Hollywood.

Johnny Galecki 

Another major character, Johnny, starred as Leonard Hofstadter in the series and received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his role. Since the sitcom ended, Johnny has appeared in other movies, including The Conners. Besides his career, he has also become a father. He welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Alainer Meyer, in December 2019 but parted ways with his baby's mother in November 2020.

Kaley Cuoco

In the series, Kaley Cuoco played Leonard and Sheldon's neighbor, Penny, who worked as a waitress and struggling actress. Following her appearance in The Big Bang Theory, Kaley bagged a starring role in The Flight Attendant, earning her a Golden Globe Award Nomination in 2021. Away from the spotlight and into her love life, she confirmed her romance with Tom Pelphrey in May 2022 and announced her pregnancy five months later.

Kunal Nayyar

Kunal appeared as astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali in the series and eventually became one of the fans' favorites. Thankfully, his career didn't end with the show as he has bagged more roles in movies like Sweetness in the Belly, Trolls World Tour, Criminal: UK, Suspicion, and Think Like a Dog. He also enjoys a happy marriage with his wife of nearly 11 years, Neha Kapur.

Simon Helberg

Simon played Sheldon's friend and aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz. After the show ended, he stepped back from the movie industry for a while but returned in 2021, appearing in Annette. Also, he continued to be an amazing dad to his two children, Adeline and Wilder, and a loving husband to his wife, Jocelyn Towne. 

Overall, it is great to see all of The Big Bang Theory stars thriving in their careers. Meanwhile, away from the big screen, they all maintain quite a healthy friendship. 

