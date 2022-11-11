What Has 'The Big Bang Theory' Cast Been Up To?

The Big Bang Theory is one of the world's most popular American television sitcoms. It was created by Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre, who served as executive producers on the show. The series first hit the screens on CBS on September 24, 2007, and would air for twelve seasons with 279 episodes before ending twelve years later on May 16, 2019.

The Big Bang Theory revolves around how the lives of four socially awkward friends, Leonard, Sheldon, Howard, and Raj, take a wild turn when they meet the beautiful and free-spirited Penny. It has been three years since the sitcom's final episode aired, and many fans are oblivious to the whereabouts of the series' stars. The details of what they have been up to since the show ended can be found below.