Shakira Stuns In Daring See-Through Burberry Dress

Shakira
Wikimedia | Baji

Entertainment
Fatima Araos

Shakira is welcoming the holiday season a little early – and in sexy style!

The 45-year-old Colombian superstar took to Instagram this week with an exciting announcement and a hot look to go with it. She’s currently starring in Burberry’s 2022 festive campaign alongside Nigerian singer Burna Boy, and she managed to inject a heavy dose of sex appeal to the Christmas-themed ad when she posed in a sheer nude gown from the British luxury house.

Keep scrolling to see how Shakira is heating up the holidays with this look.

The Latest

Nina Dobrev Exudes Glamour In High-Slit Dress

Carrie Underwood Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress At CMA Awards

Both Chloe And Halle Bailey Want To Play This Marvel Superhero

Ariana Grande And Liz Gillies Share more Hilarious Videos Of Their 'Best In Show' Recreation

Todd Bowles Admits Referees Helped The Bucs Out In Win Over Rams

Sheer Nude Burberry Dress

Shakira performing onstage in gold top and black pants
Shutterstock | 1966235

In her Burberry ad, the Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker is wearing a body-con, see-through number adorned with crystals in the brand’s signature equestrian motif. She’s also sporting a quilted metallic bag, chunky earrings to amp up the festive vibe, and a sleek, high ponytail. If the dress seems a little familiar, that’s because Lila Grace Moss wore an identical look to the 2022 Met Gala.

There’s no denying Shakira looks phenomenal in it, and it’s not surprising the post has amassed almost a million likes so far. One comment says, “That’s what we call a REVENGE DRESS.” (ICYMI, the singer announced her separation from her partner, footballer Gerard Piqué, this year.)

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus 'Not Sorry' For Controversial Topless Photoshoot From Her Teenage Years

By Chisom Ndianefo

She Also Stars In A Short Film

Shakira posing in strapless yellow dress
Shutterstock | 2914948

The highlight of Burberry’s 2022 festive campaign is a short film called The Night Before, where you can see Shakira and the ultra-sexy dress in action. She shared a clip on her Instagram page, and it’s as magical, chic, and alluring as you can imagine! Watch it below.

Kaley Cuoco Says 'Boop' As She Sunbathes In A Bikini Top

Demi Rose Sets Pulses Racing In See-Through Lingerie

Another Burberry Ensemble

Shakira posing in sleeveless black dress
Shutterstock | 2137532

The sheer dress isn’t the only outfit she’s wearing in the film. In another scene, she models a classic Burberry ensemble while sashaying down a catwalk made up of several round tables. The look consists of a blouse printed with the brand’s signature plaid pattern, an A-line skirt, and a trench coat styled with knee-high boots, bow earrings, and a mini bowling bag.

“I loved the blouse I’m wearing so much I asked to keep it,” she told British Vogue. “And the evening gown, it goes without saying, was truly a work of art.”

Her First Major Fashion Campaign

Shakira posing in embellished blue dress
Shutterstock | 564025

This is Shakira’s first major fashion campaign. “I’m honestly so thrilled about it – it’s the first time I’ve done a fashion campaign like this and Burberry is such an iconic brand,” she said. “To me Burberry is elegance personified, and timeless – fashion is such an ever changing world, always evolving.”

Read Next

Must Read

Kaley Cuoco Says 'Boop' As She Sunbathes In A Bikini Top

Katherine McNamara Looks Incredible In A Bikini!

Miley Cyrus 'Not Sorry' For Controversial Topless Photoshoot From Her Teenage Years

Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

Shania Twain Claims Her Dinner With Oprah Winfrey 'Went Sour' Over This Sensitive Topic

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.