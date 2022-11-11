Shakira Stuns In Daring See-Through Burberry Dress

Shakira is welcoming the holiday season a little early – and in sexy style!

The 45-year-old Colombian superstar took to Instagram this week with an exciting announcement and a hot look to go with it. She’s currently starring in Burberry’s 2022 festive campaign alongside Nigerian singer Burna Boy, and she managed to inject a heavy dose of sex appeal to the Christmas-themed ad when she posed in a sheer nude gown from the British luxury house.

Keep scrolling to see how Shakira is heating up the holidays with this look.