Lindsay Lohan wowed her fans with her comeback this year and hasn't disappointed us since. The actress showed up at the premiere of her new Netflix movie, Falling for Christmas, in a sheer embellished dress, giving a jumpstart to her role as a pampered heiress in the film.

Before that, her press appearances have been nothing but gold, from fashion to some anecdotes reminding us of the redhead we met and fell in love with as a child.