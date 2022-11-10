Drama Ensues After Woman Tells Her Sister-In-Law That Her Kids Are Going To Hate Their Names

The OP explained that her sister-in-law's family was vegan, had no electronics in the house, have only natural toys and clothes for the kids, and also adopted homeschooling for them. The mom loves to give her kids unique names which the original poster believes are ridiculous.

Her kids' names are Baryleen, pronounced Bryalin, Falkin pronounced falcon, Rorai pronounced Rorie, and Kelvin pronounced Calvin. However, for the fifth baby, the sister-in-law wanted to know the young lady's opinion.

She intended to name her next baby Astra, Inky, or Lore, but as she asked for the Redditor's idea, she also went on to say that the lady and her husband's baby would have a basic name that would not be memorable. The lady is 6 months pregnant and she and her husband plan to name their unborn child James.

After the mom-of-four said this, the lady told her that she was naming kids not dogs and her kids were going to hate their names when they got older. The mom got angry and started screaming at the Redditor. She said the lady was rude and her kids' names are more than just a name. She stormed out of the Redditor's house after venting. The Redditor went on to explain that she received calls from her mother-in-law and brother-in-law who claimed she was being evil and rude and needed to apologize for her statement.

However, the narrator's husband supported her action. The man claimed that someone needed to tell her sister-in-law that her kids have ridiculous names. Nonetheless, the Redditor feels bad and thinks she should apologize. She believes It was not her place to say anything about someone's naming style, but she is tired of her sister-in-law's mom-shaming her.

Many Redditors believed the narrator is not at fault as her sister-in-law had been the one to seek her opinion. Some people also do not agree with how the kids' names are spelled.