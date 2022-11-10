Drama Ensues After Woman Tells Her Sister-In-Law That Her Kids Are Going To Hate Their Names

Reddit quote
reddit | Unlikely_Repair_8941

Internet
Ashabi Azeez

Seeking other people's opinions often play a key role in decision-making, but when it gets borderline condescending from either party, things might escalate causing unnecessary drama. A 27-year-old Redditor would totally agree with this after facing some issues with her 34-year-old sister-in-law. She made it known that the pair got into a fight after sitting together to discuss baby names.

The Reddit user made it known that she had her sister-in-law were both pregnant, although the latter was having her fourth baby. While it was okay that they had differing opinions on how to name babies, the situation of having one person trying to override the other, exploded leading to some drama. Here's how the expectant mother explained her plight.

The Latest

Rebel Wilson Reminisces About 'Pitch Perfect' Days

Customer Slams McDonald’s For Dictating Calorie Intake On Happy Meals

Bianca Belair Makes An Interesting Revelation About Her Crown Jewel 2022 Gear

Marvel Downplayed Seriousness Of 'Black Panther 2' Set Accident

Shania Twain Claims Her Dinner With Oprah Winfrey 'Went Sour' Over This Sensitive Topic

OP And Her Sister-In-Law Discuss Baby Names

Reddit screenshot
reddit | u/Unlikely_Repair_8941

Grimes

'Grimes' Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy For Calling Out Elon Musk Over Child Support

By Chisom Ndianefo

The Conversation Went South

u/Unlikely_Repair_8941
reddit | u/Unlikely_Repair_8941

Dunkin' Donut Worker Sends Customers Into A Frenzy After Showing The Pancake Wake-Up Wrap

'New Fear Unlocked!' TikTokers React To Woman Who Didn't Know She Was Pregnant Until She Was Giving Birth

What Names Are Acceptable For Kids?

The OP explained that her sister-in-law's family was vegan, had no electronics in the house, have only natural toys and clothes for the kids, and also adopted homeschooling for them. The mom loves to give her kids unique names which the original poster believes are ridiculous.

Her kids' names are Baryleen, pronounced Bryalin, Falkin pronounced falcon, Rorai pronounced Rorie, and Kelvin pronounced Calvin. However, for the fifth baby, the sister-in-law wanted to know the young lady's opinion.

She intended to name her next baby Astra, Inky, or Lore, but as she asked for the Redditor's idea, she also went on to say that the lady and her husband's baby would have a basic name that would not be memorable. The lady is 6 months pregnant and she and her husband plan to name their unborn child James.

After the mom-of-four said this, the lady told her that she was naming kids not dogs and her kids were going to hate their names when they got older. The mom got angry and started screaming at the Redditor. She said the lady was rude and her kids' names are more than just a name. She stormed out of the Redditor's house after venting. The Redditor went on to explain that she received calls from her mother-in-law and brother-in-law who claimed she was being evil and rude and needed to apologize for her statement.

However, the narrator's husband supported her action. The man claimed that someone needed to tell her sister-in-law that her kids have ridiculous names. Nonetheless, the Redditor feels bad and thinks she should apologize. She believes It was not her place to say anything about someone's naming style, but she is tired of her sister-in-law's mom-shaming her.

Many Redditors believed the narrator is not at fault as her sister-in-law had been the one to seek her opinion. Some people also do not agree with how the kids' names are spelled.

NTA-Sister-In-Law Was Wrong To Criticize Her

u/Unlikely_Repair_8941
reddit | u/Unlikely_Repair_8941

The Sister-In-Law Did Too Much

u/Unlikely_Repair_8941
reddit | u/Unlikely_Repair_8941

The Sister-In-Law Gets The Blame

u/Unlikely_Repair_8941
reddit | u/Unlikely_Repair_8941

Read Next

Must Read

Joe Rogan Admits Racing Is Scarier Than Fighting After Dale Earnhardt Jr’s ‘Brain Damage’ Confession

Daniel Radcliffe Reveals The Most Grueling Part Of Filming 'Harry Potter'

Kaley Cuoco Dishes On Who She Had A Crush On During 'Big Bang Theory'

Thylane Blondeau Turns Heads In New Fendi Collection

Redditor Gets Bashed For Telling Her Stepdaughter That She's Lucky She Treats Her As Her Own

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.