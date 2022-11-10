Boyfriend Gets Slammed By Redditors For Refusing To Take Girlfriend Off The Lease

It's safe to say the comments ripped him to shreds as other Redditors highlighted his lack of empathy for his girlfriend. Here's a candid opinion on this situation.

While many couples marry within days and weeks of meeting each other, leading to long-lasting unions, they're only a minority. This couple moved in together after five months of dating, and that's why a drastic change such as this has thrown them for a loop.

Even though the OP claims the girlfriend threatened to break up with him if he insisted on keeping her on the lease, it's clear she mentally checked out of that situation and can see the bold red flag!

As several commenters said, the labor investment and financial contribution towards her granny's recovery would be more expensive than her half of the cheap lease. It should've been a no-brainer for the Redditor to accommodate her situation, but they don't know each other well enough or care for each other as much as madly in-love couples should.

For the lady, this is the best time to run for the hills; for the man, he should cut his losses and move on. If he wants to maintain a relationship with the girlfriend, however, he needs to start by apologizing and taking her off the lease as she requested.

Then understand her relationship with her granny and lend a helping hand when necessary. She needs support right now, not more antagonism.