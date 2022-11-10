Marvel Downplayed Seriousness Of 'Black Panther 2' Set Accident

When the MCU movie Black Panther was released in 2018 it broke the Box Office record with $1.3 million. Fans were thrilled by the intriguing storyline as well as the perfect portrayal of King T'Challa played by Chadwick Boseman. But sadly, in August 2020, the Black Panther audience was dealt a big blow when Chadwick died from colon cancer, causing an overhaul of the entire story.

However, the world soon dealt with his demise, and ten months later, production for the Black Panther sequel began. Everyone expected and hoped that the filming would go on without complications but unfortunately, the reverse was the case. On set, one of the stars was involved in an accident, which caused the production to stop. Now, over one year later, reports reveal that Marvel downplayed the accident. Here are the details.

What Happened On That Day?

In August 2021, while Letitia Wright was shooting a chase sequence in Boston, she was involved in an accident. Reports revealed that the shoot involved the use of a biscuit rig which allowed the camera to film Letitia over the shoulder while riding a motorbike in a real-world environment. 

According to the producer Nate Moore, the biscuit rig "clipped a median and sheared the bike off, and it tumbled." Unfortunately, the actress was hospitalized after the accident as it left her with a fractured shoulder, a concussion, and other injuries.

Marvel Portrayed Letitia's Accident As Unserious 

Following the scary incident, Marvel Studios downplayed the seriousness of the accident. In a statement from the studio, they explained that Letitia only suffered minor injuries and the movie's shooting schedule would go on as planned. But in the following months, the severity of the accident became more visible and MCU was forced to fully open up about it.

After detailing the events of that day, Marvel Studios revealed that they were hesitant to share the full story to protect Letitia's privacy. However, many have considered the reason false and have speculated on other causes for their decision. One of the reasons suggested is that they didn't want Letitia's accident to be all over the news, as it happened a few days before the one-year anniversary of Chadwick's death.

'Black Panther' Stars Talk About Chadwick And His Demise

After Letitia's accident, production eventually resumed but Chadwick's absence was still felt. During a chat with Variety, the movie's director Ryan Coogler described the late actor as the most unique person he had ever met. According to him, understanding Chadwick without seeing him work was difficult due to his uniqueness.

Sadly, despite how amazing he was and how much his colleagues loved him, a majority were unaware of his cancer diagnosis. Letitia noted that the actor was very private and wanted to always protect them. Angela Bassett shared the same sentiment, adding that Chadwick did what he loved until his last breath.

Details Of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' 

Filming the Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was an emotional journey, as one of the main characters was absent. However, after going through various tear-jerking moments, the production was finally completed. The much-anticipated movie will hit the screens on November 11, 2022, and fans cannot be more ecstatic.

