Marvel Downplayed Seriousness Of 'Black Panther 2' Set Accident

When the MCU movie Black Panther was released in 2018 it broke the Box Office record with $1.3 million. Fans were thrilled by the intriguing storyline as well as the perfect portrayal of King T'Challa played by Chadwick Boseman. But sadly, in August 2020, the Black Panther audience was dealt a big blow when Chadwick died from colon cancer, causing an overhaul of the entire story.

However, the world soon dealt with his demise, and ten months later, production for the Black Panther sequel began. Everyone expected and hoped that the filming would go on without complications but unfortunately, the reverse was the case. On set, one of the stars was involved in an accident, which caused the production to stop. Now, over one year later, reports reveal that Marvel downplayed the accident. Here are the details.