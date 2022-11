In a now-viral Tiktok video, TikToker Kayla Collopy (@kaybabes24) introduced the new McDonald's replacement. She revealed that McDonald's limits the number of calories in their children's Happy Meals. The dish will automatically include apple slices as a replacement for the fries. As of Monday, the video had over 95,000 views.

Closely examine this, how would you feel if McDonald's started making the same decision for you while you are eating guilt-free?

Keep reading to find out more.