Cameron Diaz is resuming her acting career with her first new film since 2014's Annie. Following her debut in 1994's The Mask opposite Jim Carrey, Diaz is most recognized for her comedic performances, starring in a lengthy list of popular films. She is best remembered for her work in the Charlie's Angels series and There's Something About Mary, but she has also had important roles in dramatic productions like Tom Cruise's Knight and Day and the Shrek flicks as Princess Fiona. One of her best early successes is currently available for streaming. Right now, you can watch There's Something About Mary for free.
This Raunchy Cameron Diaz Movie Is Now Available For Free Streaming
The Latest
The Plot Of 'There's Something About Mary'
The story of Ted (Ben Stiller), who is prevented from attending prom with his ideal date, Mary (Cameron Diaz), because of an unfortunate mishap involving his private parts, is told in There's Something About Mary. Thirteen years later, Ted engages Pat Healy (Matt Dillon), a private investigator, to locate Mary. Unfortunately for Ted, Healy also develops feelings for Mary, and to win Mary back, Ted must overcome the challenges presented by other stalkers.
The Movie Broke Records
There's Something About Mary was Diaz's breakout movie, even though The Mask was her debut. In the role, Diaz excels, showcasing a natural gift for physical humor that many actors would kill to possess. Characters in There's Something About Mary tend to be less likable, making Diaz's Mary stand out even more. The movie gave Diaz her first nomination for a Golden Globe and solidified her status as a top box office draw.
Nevertheless, the film succeeded in making a fortune, earning $369 million globally on a $23 million budget. It was the fourth-highest-grossing movie worldwide and the third-highest-grossing movie in North America in 1998. The film would catapult Cameron Diaz into stardom and mark the beginning of her run as one of Hollywood's most beloved actors.
Cameron Is Set To Grace Our Screens Again
Jamie Foxx, who will star with Diaz in the action-comedy film from Netflix with the fittingly named title Back In Action, revealed Diaz's comeback. Diaz, who expressed her trepidation about stepping out of retirement, was heard on a recording of Foxx calling Diaz during the announcement. The NFL quarterback Tom Brady, an expert on un-retiring, is being brought in by Foxx, who claims he can help her with that.
Making A Come Back With Action-Comedy Movie
One of the most adored actresses of recent years, Diaz is missed for her charm, especially in the rom-com subgenre, where she excelled. As evidenced by her work in the Charlie's Angels movies, she is no stranger to action roles. It feels natural for her to return to the action-comedy genre, and working with Foxx is a welcome homecoming that will help Diaz reestablish herself in the film industry that once made her a star.