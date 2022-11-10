This Raunchy Cameron Diaz Movie Is Now Available For Free Streaming

There's Something About Mary was Diaz's breakout movie, even though The Mask was her debut. In the role, Diaz excels, showcasing a natural gift for physical humor that many actors would kill to possess. Characters in There's Something About Mary tend to be less likable, making Diaz's Mary stand out even more. The movie gave Diaz her first nomination for a Golden Globe and solidified her status as a top box office draw.

Nevertheless, the film succeeded in making a fortune, earning $369 million globally on a $23 million budget. It was the fourth-highest-grossing movie worldwide and the third-highest-grossing movie in North America in 1998. The film would catapult Cameron Diaz into stardom and mark the beginning of her run as one of Hollywood's most beloved actors.