Shania Twain Claims Her Dinner With Oprah Winfrey 'Went Sour' Over This Sensitive Topic

Canadian singer/songwriter Shania Twain knows when to quit a conversation. The Queen of Country Pop recalled a dinner she had with Oprah Winfrey during an interview with host Jessie Ware and her mother, Lennie. 

While they had lovely conversations during the dinner the music star immediately tried to change the topic when they began discussing religion. Here is what Twain said about her the moment her conversation with Winfrey became awkward. 

What Happened During Winfrey's Talk On Religion

Twain remembered her awkward conversation with Winfrey after Ware, 37, asked her about the notable 90s dinner during their discussion on a new episode of the Table Manners podcast. According to the, You're Still the One singer, one of her most memorable dinners is with the 60-year-old American talk show host.

Twain, 57, described Winfrey as a smart lady and said it was great to just sit and have real talks with the television producer. However, things became unpleasant as soon as they started talking about religion, and that was when Twain drew the line on their conversation.

Twain said she and Winfrey have different religious beliefs. Despite this fact, Twain was open to having a conversation about religion during the 90s interview until she realized the discussion was not debatable. She said: "There was no room for debate, and I like to debate. Canadians like to debate everything. So, I'm like, 'Oh, OK. It's time to change the subject.'"

Twain's Take On Religion

Also known as the best-selling female artist in country music history, Twain confirmed that she is not dedicated to religion and is more of a spiritual person. She described herself as a seeker.

During Twain's conversation with Ware and Lennie she recited teaching she learned the hard way:

"Everyone always says, 'Never talk about politics or religion.'"

What Has Twain Been Up To In Recent Times?

The Canadian superstar recently released a new, '80s-inspired single called Waking Up Dreaming. The song's cover artwork features her topless while she rocked a cowboy hat, a white shirt tied around her waist, and a pair of fancy boots.

She opened up about the decision to go topless on the song's cover artwork, to Bizarre noting that it was a way of showing that she is comfortable in her own skin and just being really herself. The music icon also confirmed that she styled the photograph herself. 

More On Twain's Recent Project

In a recent interview, Twain noted that she would probably have a busy timetable for the next few years. She confirmed that there are a lot of things coming up but she did not give further details.

Twain also hinted at her plans to bring her life story to the screen. However, for now, she is focused on having fun with her new music, which she said is her most upbeat ever. 

