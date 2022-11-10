Shania Twain Claims Her Dinner With Oprah Winfrey 'Went Sour' Over This Sensitive Topic

Twain remembered her awkward conversation with Winfrey after Ware, 37, asked her about the notable 90s dinner during their discussion on a new episode of the Table Manners podcast. According to the, You're Still the One singer, one of her most memorable dinners is with the 60-year-old American talk show host.

Twain, 57, described Winfrey as a smart lady and said it was great to just sit and have real talks with the television producer. However, things became unpleasant as soon as they started talking about religion, and that was when Twain drew the line on their conversation.

Twain said she and Winfrey have different religious beliefs. Despite this fact, Twain was open to having a conversation about religion during the 90s interview until she realized the discussion was not debatable. She said: "There was no room for debate, and I like to debate. Canadians like to debate everything. So, I'm like, 'Oh, OK. It's time to change the subject.'"