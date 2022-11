The song Nonsense from Sabrina's fifth album, Emails I Can't Send, was a fan favorite. At every show, the former Disney star improvises a fresh set of lyrics specific to the location. It didn't take long for admirers to catch on and start sharing the show's lyrics on TikTok so that viewers at home could follow her creative methods.

The latest improv, however, has left fans speechless after she references her alleged ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett in the song's lyrics.

Although the song is about falling in love, Sabrina made it clear during her Los Angeles performance that it is not about Bassett, with whom they were both widely believed to be in a love triangle with his ex, Olivia Rodrigo.

“I’ve got a personality but no t**s/ This song is not about Joshua Bassett.”