Christina Ricci Leaves Everyone Speechless In A Rodarte Cutout Dress

Christina Ricci was all shades of gorgeous as she attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday at Casa Cipriani in New York. The CFDA recognizes persons who have excelled in the fashion industry, particularly those who have significantly impacted American womenswear, menswear, accessories, and other areas of fashion. Celebrating the CFDA's 60th anniversary, the Yellowjacket actress joined a host of Hollywood's finest, including Bradley Cooper, Kerry Washington, the Kardashians, and Trevor Noah. They all turned out for the star-studded night.

Keep reading to find out more.