Christina Ricci Leaves Everyone Speechless In A Rodarte Cutout Dress

Close-up of Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci was all shades of gorgeous as she attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday at Casa Cipriani in New York. The CFDA recognizes persons who have excelled in the fashion industry, particularly those who have significantly impacted American womenswear, menswear, accessories, and other areas of fashion. Celebrating the CFDA's 60th anniversary, the Yellowjacket actress joined a host of Hollywood's finest, including Bradley Cooper, Kerry Washington, the Kardashians, and Trevor Noah. They all turned out for the star-studded night.

A Wow For The Dress

Christina Ricci stuns in a green dress
Christiana dressed in a striking botanical dress with vivid, ornamental blossoms, a laced bustier cutout, and metallic floral decorations to draw attention, which she did. The floor-length dress made its debut in September as a part of Rodarte's spring 2023 collection. She paired the maxi design with a black version of her iconic evening clutch. The actress wore her hair in curls with a side part and chose sparkling pink eye shadow that softened into a glowing purple tint, matching the iridescent embellishments on her sleeves. Ricci kept her jewelry minimal, adding a bright diamond bracelet and stud earrings.

Mark Hampton, Her Date

A close-up shot of Christina Ricci
The couple attended a red carpet date event at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards. The Sleepy Hollow actress brought her husband, Mark Hampton, as her plus-one to the event. He was dressed in a timeless grey suit for their infrequent visit to Casa Cipriani. The actress shared her outfit on Instagram, tagging Francelle Daly, Alexandra Mandelkorn, and her husband. Christiana could pass as our best dressed for the event, as that dress is a ten out of ten!

Queen Of Red-Carpet Appearances

Christina Ricci at an event
Christina Ricci is pictured in a strikingly low-cut ballgown that she has identified as coming from the British fashion label Vivienne Westwood. She is sporting a pair of stunningly shiny black platform heels that appear six inches tall. One hand rests on the slit that runs almost to her hip in the flowing black dress, while the other is draped across her body and encircled in silver bracelets.

Christina Ricci's dress has an exposed shoulder bodice held up by sorcerers only known to fashion designers. The bodice's embellishments are silver, fastened in the middle with a black ribbon. But she finishes the ensemble with a black platform heel.

Her Break-Out Role

Christina Ricci stuns in black dress
Christina Ricci has recently started to transition from the big screen to television, and she has a breakout role in the critically praised Showtime series Yellowjackets. The actor plays Misty Quigley as a grown-up, and she brings her well-developed intensity and an odd dose of bright cheeriness to a role where pretty much everyone feels the character may be a serial killer. Sammi Hanratty played Misty Quigley as a teen. Season 2 of Yellowjackets is now being produced, and we are undoubtedly looking forward to it.

