Since she recently made an appearance at the debut of Tiffany & Co.'s "The Lock Collection" in Mexico City, it would appear that there is no shortage of Anitta's daring ensembles breaking necks. The honorable Brazilian singer appeared at the Torre Cuarzo wearing a low-cut Blu Marine gown in gray. The dress has a deep V-neckline and a ruffled belt to keep it together. The dress also included a train with pleats and an extraordinary thigh-high slit.

The singer of Evolver opted for glossy neutral lips and sparkly makeup for her glam look. Anitta let her straight tresses fall on her shoulder after making a center part for them. She accessorized with a little handbag and various Tiffany & Co. gems, including a choker necklace and earrings, to further enhance the occasion. As for shoes, she opted for a metallic silhouette with strappy details.