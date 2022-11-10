Kim Cattrall, 66, Stuns In Strapless Mini Dress

Kim Cattrall
Sex and the City icon Kim Cattrall is not only famous for being an actress, but also for having an incredible sense of fashion. Even at 66 years old, Cattrall always takes a chance to flaunt her stylish ensembles. 

Once again, the star stunned her slew of fans when she was photographed embodying her exquisite fashionista vibe.

Kim Cattrall Stays Ageless!

The Police Academy actress stepped out for the 2022 Glamour Women Of The Year Award looking chic in a black strapless dress. The outfit was a mini dress with mirror stones around the breast region. Also, it left her upper body bare and gave a view of her cleavage. 

The Crossroads actress complemented it with black, open-toe heels, and accessorized with a black bracelet on her hand. 

Matching It Out With Her Beau

In another Instagram snap, the 15-minute actress posed with her boyfriend in a brown gown which she complemented with an animal skin bold belt. The actress completed the look with a blue jacket which she hung on her shoulder and nude heels.

Thomas on the other hand wore a matching blue jacket, with black inner and white pants. Also, the actor complemented the outfit with suede shoes. Fans were enthralled by this look as they showered her with 33,252 likes and lovely comments.

Kim Cattrall Reveals Experience Misogyny

The Above Suspicion actress has revealed that she experiences misogyny. "I experience misogyny every day, especially when I am alone. Misogyny is not something that happens occasionally, it's quite prevalent and can be hurtful," The Ice Princess star said during an interview with Glamour.

Cattrall revealed that women are still treated differently especially at work, even with her 50 years of experience in the Hollywood industry. However, the Ghost Writer Alum shared that she gets a different treatment whenever she is with her partner, because they know she has a backup at the time hence, they tend to treat her differently.

Also, the Mannequin star shared that a lot of people tend to judge her by the characters she plays in movies without understanding that she was given a script to interpret.

Kim Cattrall Stars In Russell's 'Queer As Folk'

The Filthy Rich star has not stopped spreading her tentacles wide as she stars in the reboot of Rusell T Davies's groundbreaking 90s show Queer As Folk. She played the mother of one of the main characters, a role that involves getting intimate with a person who does not identify as either male or female. This is the first non-binary love scene of her career.

