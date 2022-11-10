Kim Cattrall, 66, Stuns In Strapless Mini Dress

The Above Suspicion actress has revealed that she experiences misogyny. "I experience misogyny every day, especially when I am alone. Misogyny is not something that happens occasionally, it's quite prevalent and can be hurtful," The Ice Princess star said during an interview with Glamour.

Cattrall revealed that women are still treated differently especially at work, even with her 50 years of experience in the Hollywood industry. However, the Ghost Writer Alum shared that she gets a different treatment whenever she is with her partner, because they know she has a backup at the time hence, they tend to treat her differently.

Also, the Mannequin star shared that a lot of people tend to judge her by the characters she plays in movies without understanding that she was given a script to interpret.