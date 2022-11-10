See Shia LaBeouf And Natalie Emmanuel On The Set Of $100M-Budget 'Megapolis'

When American film director, producer, and screenwriter Francis Ford Coppola released his movie The Godfather in 1972, it launched his career to the next level. The movie went on to win three Oscars, claiming a revered place in motion picture history. Since the movie's release, Francis has not left the entertainment industry but continues to direct and produce more films. 

Now, fifty years after The Godfather hit the screens, the Hollywood legend's grandest project yet is in the works. The movie titled Megalopolis is reported to have an over $100 million budget. Nevertheless, Francis is confident of his talent and ready to use his fortune to sponsor the production, featuring some talented stars, including Shia LaBeouf and Natalie Emmanuel. Here are the details.

What To Know About 'Megalopolis'

Megalopolis is an upcoming American epic film that has been on Francis' mind since the 1980s. While many may describe the plot as an architect who wants to rebuild New York City as a utopia after a terrible disaster, Francis sees it as a love story. In February 2022, the director had a chat with GQ, where he gave a detailed explanation. 

According to Francis, Megalopolis will tell the story of a woman torn between loyalties to two men with individual philosophical principles. He further said:

"One is her father, who raised her, who taught her Latin on his lap and is devoted to a much more classical view of society. The other one, who is the lover is the enemy of the father but is dedicated to a much more progressive 'let's leap into the future, let's leap over all this garbage that has contaminated humanity of 10,000 years.'"

Who Are The Cast Members Of 'Megalopolis'?

Megalopolis will feature great talents like Honey Boy star Shia LaBeouf, Grace Vanderwaal, Kathryn Hunter, James Remar, Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Jon Voight, Aubrey Plaza, Laurence Fishburne, and Natalie Emmanuel. In addition, Francis' sister, Talia Shire, will feature in the productions — she was part of The Godfather trilogy.

A Glimpse Of Shia And Natalie On Set

On November 9, 2022, Cinema Solace took to its Twitter page to give netizens a glimpse of Shia and Natalie on the Atlanta set of Megalopolis. The post contained two pictures of the actor clad in a flashy black-gold chain-print button-up and leather jacket. He paired it with leather pants, boots, and a black studded hat.

On the other hand, Natalie opted for a plunging black sheer dress and gold gladiator heels. She accentuated her look with curly locs styled in an updo. Twitter users were not the only ones to get a glimpse of their outfits, as a Shia fan page shared more pictures from the set on Instagram. One of them featured three other actresses, including Chloe Fireman and Madeleine Gardella.

Shia Will Appear In Court Next Year

All may appear to be going well for Shia, but that is not the case. On April 17, 2023, he will face his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs in a trial over sexual battery allegations. The singer and songwriter accused the actor of verbally and physically assaulting her during their tumultuous 2018 relationship. However, Shia denied the allegations. With a date for the trial with a jury set, the world can only wait to see how things turn out.

