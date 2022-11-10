See Shia LaBeouf And Natalie Emmanuel On The Set Of $100M-Budget 'Megapolis'

When American film director, producer, and screenwriter Francis Ford Coppola released his movie The Godfather in 1972, it launched his career to the next level. The movie went on to win three Oscars, claiming a revered place in motion picture history. Since the movie's release, Francis has not left the entertainment industry but continues to direct and produce more films.

Now, fifty years after The Godfather hit the screens, the Hollywood legend's grandest project yet is in the works. The movie titled Megalopolis is reported to have an over $100 million budget. Nevertheless, Francis is confident of his talent and ready to use his fortune to sponsor the production, featuring some talented stars, including Shia LaBeouf and Natalie Emmanuel. Here are the details.