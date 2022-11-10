Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Mermaid Tail In Hilarious Video

Close up of Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum is the queen of everything as far as we're concerned. After her innovative Halloween costume left the world in awe last month, she shared a new Instagram video showing her as a mermaid. 

We can't choose a favorite between that costume that never made it past the thought stage and the eventual worm costume.

One thing is certain, Klum would never miss on a Halloween outfit. We've seen her in a real-life depiction of the Biblical poisoned apple and serpent, and it was glorious.

Keep reading to see the hilarious video. 

Preparing To Wow The World

Heidi Klum dressed as the Biblical poisoned apple and serpent
Klum wore a pastel mermaid tale with shades of pink, lavender, and blue. The mermaid tale clung to her body like a second skin, and she paired it with a black bikini top. However, the model's poor coordination won't give Ariel a run for her money. 

The AGT judge hopped and rolled on the floor as she tried making her mermaid tail work. Her playful comment suggested she made the video in anticipation of her viral moment.

Klum Wins Halloween 2022

Heidi Klum at the Jurassic Park Dominion premiere
Klum's worm costume during her annual Halloween party is no news; by all accounts, she won this year. The model arrived on the blue carpet in a prosthetic worm outfit covering her entire body - it was difficult to tell who stood in the suit!

Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, gave a show on the carpet as he came dressed as a fisherman. Kaulitz had his fishing line and hooked it to his wife's life-size worm as though she were bait.

The entire exchange was hilarious and interesting.

Behind The Scenes Of The Costume Of The Year

Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz
More videos on her social media feed showed fans that it took months of planning to get the costume ready and perfect for her party. The unfinished product showed that she wore the outfit in a two-piece - a top and bottom.

The designers admitted they were scared to pull it off but they succeeded. Klum's favorite part was the merging of her face into the suit.

The Best Sense Of Humor

Heidi Klum at the 2017 VMAs in a sheer risque dress
The model asked for a grand "unworming" moment, and she got it! When the worm suit came off, Klum emerged in a bedazzled sheer catsuit that fits like a skin. She promised her friends the best costume ever and delivered it!

Let's not forget her sense of humor as the model took, 'would you still love me, if I were a worm?" to new heights, and yea, Kaulitz absolutely adored her in the costume. The musician even indulged her and became her fisherman.

You've got to love LOVE!

