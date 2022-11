Miley Cyrus has been making a case for Mullets since 2018, and it's finally coming back thanks to Zendaya, Eddie Munson (from Stranger Things), and Kristen Stewart. Based on emerging trends during fashion week and the summer festival runs, mullets have become the in-thing.

It's a unique hairstyle that makes anyone, male, female, or otherwise, stand out in a crowd. Check out the best ways to rock this Eighties-inspired cropped hairstyle.