Seth Rogen Reveals Why Steven Spielberg Cried So Much While Filming 'The Fabelmans'

Iconic movie director Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg and Seth Rogen are two of Hollywood's most significant figures. The duo impacts the entertainment industry in different ways. However, their individual achievements are remarkable. While Steven has screen-written, directed, and produced some of the most iconic movies, Seth has appeared on screen alongside some of the best A-list actors.

Now, for the first time since the start of their careers, Steven and Seth have finally joined forces in the former's new movie, The Fabelmans. According to reports, viewers will see Seth in a major role in the production, which is very personal to Steven. The actor confirmed the personal nature of the movie when he noted that it brought Steven to tears during its production. Here are the details.

Inside 'The Fabelmans' Storyline

The Fabelmans is loosely based on Steven's adolescence, his first years as a director, and how he became one of Hollywood's most famous figures with sheer hard work. In the movie, young Sammy Fabelman grows up in the post-World War era in Arizona from ages seven to eighteen and aspires to become a film director as he gets to the adolescent stage.

However, he soon discovers a shattering secret about his dysfunctional family and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.

Who Are The Cast Members In 'The Fabelmans'?

Steven's productions are always hits, and hopefully, this time will not be any different as some A-listers and highly talented movie stars will be doing justice to their roles. Viewers will be introduced to Gabrielle LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman, Michelle Williams as Mitzi Fabelman and Sammy's mother, and Paul Dano as Burt Fabelman and Sammy's father.

Another major role will be played by Seth, who plays Bennie Loewy, Burt's best friend and eventually Sammy's surrogate uncle. The rest of the Fabelman children will be played by Julia Butters, Keeley Karsten, and Sophia Kopera. Jeannie Berlin and Robin Barlett will play Sammy's paternal and maternal grandmothers, respectively.

The Cast Members' Thoughts On Starring In 'The Fabelmans'

Some cast members of The Fabelmans have opened up about what it felt like to be chosen to be a part of the movie. During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Michelle Williams noted that when Steven asked her to play Sammy's mom, it took her a while to realize what he was asking. According to her, it was unbelievable and "pretty dreamy."

Relatively, Seth said he felt the same way. According to him, when Steven called, he thought he would get scolded for something he did. However, when Seth realized that the director was calling to give him a major role, he described it as a "very surreal moment." It was his first time working with Steve, and Seth could not have been more grateful.

Filming 'The Fabelmans' Was An Emotional Experience For Steve

Seth admitted to seeing Steve cry a lot while filming. According to the actor:

"I saw him cry dozens of times throughout filming the movie which was actually beautiful and I think made everyone want to really honor what he was doing. You saw how much it meant to him and how truthful he was being."

The emotional nature of the movie for Steve was not surprising, considering it was based on his journey to fame and fortune. The film will be released by Universal Pictures in select theaters in Los Angeles and New York on November 11, 2022, and nationwide on November 23.

