Seth Rogen Reveals Why Steven Spielberg Cried So Much While Filming 'The Fabelmans'

Steven Spielberg and Seth Rogen are two of Hollywood's most significant figures. The duo impacts the entertainment industry in different ways. However, their individual achievements are remarkable. While Steven has screen-written, directed, and produced some of the most iconic movies, Seth has appeared on screen alongside some of the best A-list actors.

Now, for the first time since the start of their careers, Steven and Seth have finally joined forces in the former's new movie, The Fabelmans. According to reports, viewers will see Seth in a major role in the production, which is very personal to Steven. The actor confirmed the personal nature of the movie when he noted that it brought Steven to tears during its production. Here are the details.