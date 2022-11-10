WWE's Mandy Rose Says 'In Your Dreams' While Strutting In Racy Bodysuit

Mandy Rose snaps a selfie in black mesh top.
instagram | Instagram/Mandy Rose

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

WWE superstar Mandy Rose put on a busty display to showcase her NXT Women's Champion belt on Instagram. Undefeated for a full year, the 32-year-old celebrated her recent Halloween Havoc 2022 win with a sexy victory walk wherein her cleavage was front and center.

Scroll for the video!

The Latest

Rebel Wilson Reminisces About 'Pitch Perfect' Days

Drama Ensues After Woman Tells Her Sister-In-Law That Her Kids Are Going To Hate Their Names

Customer Slams McDonald’s For Dictating Calorie Intake On Happy Meals

Bianca Belair Makes An Interesting Revelation About Her Crown Jewel 2022 Gear

Marvel Downplayed Seriousness Of 'Black Panther 2' Set Accident

Mandy Rose Shows Off Her Cleavage

Clad in a black bodysuit with a plunging neckline that extended way past her chest, Mandy strutted her stuff in a video that has scored over 75,600 likes since it was shared on Monday. Shot during the Toxic Attraction celebration on November 1, the clip saw her carrying her NXT champ belt up on one shoulder as she made a jaw-dropping entrance into the smoke-filled arena.

The camera was fixed upon her chiseled pins, highlighted in fishnet tights and black boots reaching above the knee. It then panned upward to reveal her high-cut booty shorts and glittery top that exposed her tight abs and bondage-style bra.

Keep scrolling for Mandy's post!

Entertainment

This David Tennant Crime-Thriller Series Is Crushing It On Netflix

By Chisom Ndianefo

She's What Dreams Are Made Of

Mandy gave a flirty wink to the camera and ran a hand through her long tresses before making her way across the scene. All smiles and sinuous moves, she flaunted her sizzling curves in the racy get-up as the words, "in your dreams," appeared in the caption encased in flames.

"If you were in dreams I'd be in a coma," one fan quipped in the comments, with many others joining in to gush about her smoking-hot figure. "You’re always in my dreams," she was told, with a third Instagrammer adding: "So sexy and perfect."

Scroll for more!

This New Netflix Series Got A Rare Perfect Score On Rotten Tomatoes

'Didn't Tell Anyone': Kaley Cuoco Reveals The Absolute Worst Thing She's Done While Filming 'The Big Bang Theory'

Defeating Alba Fyre

The WWE star, whose real name is Amanda Rose Saccomanno, retained her NXT belt after defeating Alba Frye at Halloween Havoc 2022 on October 23. The previous year, she won against Raquel Gonzalez, thus becoming NXT Women's Champion.

Mandy dedicated her latest win to her late older brother, Richard, who died on October 3 after several years of battling depression. "Did this one for you bro 🙏🏻👼❤️ love you Richie 🙏🏻 Rip," she wrote on Instagram.

Watch the moment she was announced champion below and scroll through the embed for a detailed look at her sexy red latex outfit in the rink.

Read more below.

Challenged Again Next Week

While Mandy is celebrating her year-long run as NXT Women’s Champion, Alba Fyre is making another play for the belt. According to Sportskeeda, the pair will be facing off again in the Last Woman Standing match next week, with Mandy defending her NXT title against the 30-year-old for a second time.

However, experts are saying that Frye poses no threat and the fighter Mandy should be looking out for is Roxanne Perez. In a recent Daily DDT article, Perez was praised as "the only babyface on the roster with any credibility to find a way to pick up a victory over Rose."

Read Next

Must Read

Miley Cyrus 'Not Sorry' For Controversial Topless Photoshoot From Her Teenage Years

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Flaunts Her Cleavage In Plunging Cutout Dress

Katie Holmes Stuns In Daring See-Through Diamond Dress

Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In See-Through Lace Bra

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.