WWE's Mandy Rose Says 'In Your Dreams' While Strutting In Racy Bodysuit

The WWE star, whose real name is Amanda Rose Saccomanno, retained her NXT belt after defeating Alba Frye at Halloween Havoc 2022 on October 23. The previous year, she won against Raquel Gonzalez, thus becoming NXT Women's Champion.
Mandy dedicated her latest win to her late older brother, Richard, who died on October 3 after several years of battling depression. "Did this one for you bro 🙏🏻👼❤️ love you Richie 🙏🏻 Rip," she wrote on Instagram.
Watch the moment she was announced champion below
