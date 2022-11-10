WWE's Mandy Rose Says 'In Your Dreams' While Strutting In Racy Bodysuit

Clad in a black bodysuit with a plunging neckline that extended way past her chest, Mandy strutted her stuff in a video that has scored over 75,600 likes since it was shared on Monday. Shot during the Toxic Attraction celebration on November 1, the clip saw her carrying her NXT champ belt up on one shoulder as she made a jaw-dropping entrance into the smoke-filled arena.

The camera was fixed upon her chiseled pins, highlighted in fishnet tights and black boots reaching above the knee. It then panned upward to reveal her high-cut booty shorts and glittery top that exposed her tight abs and bondage-style bra.

Keep scrolling for Mandy's post!