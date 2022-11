Kate Hudson may be 43, but she gives everyone a run for their money with her killer figure and perfectly trimmed body. The actress recently jetted out on a romantic and well-deserved luxury desert mini break from Hollywood's hustle and bustle.

She fed her Instagram followers and fans different slides of loved-up pictures with her beau Danny Fujikawa and dropped a very hot photograph that has us finding our way to the next available gym.

Keep reading for the juice