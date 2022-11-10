Kelly Rowland Is A Vision In Beautiful Sheer Dress

The 41-year-old singer recently shared the breathtaking look on Instagram. The image showed Rowland exuding elegance in a black strapless dress. The first slide showed her leaning on a black piano. The dress featured sheer details which displayed her toned legs. The captivating dress hugged tightly onto her fit figure, flaunting her gorgeous physique.

A black fur jacket with feather details from the shoulder was paired with the outfit. The Destiny's Child alum also paired the black ensemble with a silver necklace. The singer also added diamond bracelets on both wrists and matching rings. The other slides gave a clear view of the floor-length dress which had a long train covering her feet.