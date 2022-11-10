Kelly Rowland wholesomely defines the popular witty saying "Black don't crack" and her fashion-forward lifestyle is a topper. The music star recently served her Instagram fans a beautiful view in a memorable sheer outfit. The singer looked captivating as always as she posed in the eye-catching dress. Rowland's fans could not help but gush over her gorgeous look.
Kelly Rowland Is A Vision In Beautiful Sheer Dress
Rowland Sent Pulse Racing In Beautiful Sheer Dress
The 41-year-old singer recently shared the breathtaking look on Instagram. The image showed Rowland exuding elegance in a black strapless dress. The first slide showed her leaning on a black piano. The dress featured sheer details which displayed her toned legs. The captivating dress hugged tightly onto her fit figure, flaunting her gorgeous physique.
A black fur jacket with feather details from the shoulder was paired with the outfit. The Destiny's Child alum also paired the black ensemble with a silver necklace. The singer also added diamond bracelets on both wrists and matching rings. The other slides gave a clear view of the floor-length dress which had a long train covering her feet.
Gorgeous Look In All-Back Dress
In another Instagram post, the actress flaunted a gorgeous look in an all-black flare dress. The turtleneck dress featured several cut-out details at the front. It had cut-out details below her shoulders which showcased the sides of her bosom. The dress also featured another cutout below her sternum. The cutout details gave the dress a more racy look. The body-hugging dress also had long fitted sleeves.
The Here I Am singer paired the outfit with silver accessories and a little handbag. The singer also added black heels with silver ankle straps and styled her hair up in a ponytail. A lot of fans were awestruck with her gorgeous look and expressed themselves in the comment.
Rowland's Mesmerizing Sheer Look At Vanity Fair Afterparty
As PopSugar reported, Rowland was a mesmerizing sight at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. The mother-of-two sizzled in a sheer black dress with stripe details. The Bump Like This singer paired the see-through dress with a sheer bodysuit underneath. The bodysuit had a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps.
The dress also had eye-catching handcrafted 3D sleeves which started from her elbows. The dramatic long train sleeves fell on each side of her arms, adding a more sophisticated look. The Dilemma singer paired her outfit with diamond hoop earrings and black heels.
Other Celebs Who Equally Showed Out At The Afterparty
There were other glamorous looks at the afterparty. The party was more of a dressy affair with celebrities topping up their fashion game. Lori Harvey rocked a sheer netted gown, while Normani donned a Jean-Paul Gaulthier couture dress. Also, Anya Taylor-Joy sizzled in a sheer Dior dress.
Willow Smith also stunned in a jeweled crop top and Janelle Monáe looked chic in a Christian Siriano dress. Hunter Schafer donned a reworked denim floor-length gown by Rich Owens. While Zendaya was styled in a Sportmax outfit.