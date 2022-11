Rita Ora has one of the most beautiful faces and insane bodies in the world, and she never fails to show it off at every opportunity, whether on carpets or on her Instagram. The star gave the world a sight to behold in a Jacquemus number at Glamour U.K.'s Women of the Year Awards.

The Hot Right Now singer pulled all the stops in this risque dress, and camera lights won't stop flashing. She's got the star power any day, any time.

Keep reading for the details