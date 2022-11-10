Anya Taylor-Joy Steals The Show In Unique Leather Dress

Anya Taylor Joy sporting an updo.
Shutterstock | 3459434

Entertainment
Cha Miñoza

Anya Taylor-Joy continues her fashion streak with another noteworthy look. The 26-year-old actress stepped on the red carpet on Wednesday to attend the London premiere of her latest movie, The Menu. She served up a stunning latex look that made heads turn, proving yet again that she is a true "couture queen."

The blonde beauty wowed in an electrifying blue number that was both edgy and glamorous. The unique dress isn't easy to pull off but Anya had the perfect silhouette for it.

Scroll down to see her look.

Electrifying In Blue Latex

Anya Taylor-Joy wearing a pearl-embellished backless dress.
Shutterstock | 3459434

It's another fabulous fashion moment for the actress, who just never misses on the red carpet. For the London premiere of her new film, Anya wore an asymmetrical blue latex dress that highlighted her slim frame and long legs. The strapless number is from the Alexander McQueen spring/summer 2023 collection. It features a tight-fitting corset bodice and a ruffled skirt, combined for a striking silhouette.

She styled the look with matching opera gloves and lengthened her legs with classic black pumps. Her hair was kept long and wavy for dramatic flair.

Red Carpet Diva

Anya Taylor-Joy wearing a white dress with a dramatic gold collar.
Shutterstock | 673594

Taylor-Joy had another amazing red carpet moment at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party back in March. For the fancy event, the actress wore a sheer black corset gown by Dior, styled with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. The gorgeous dress was accentuated with a netted fascinator, which added major drama to the look.

Anya shared event photos with her husband Malcolm McRae on her Instagram account, where she has over 9 million followers.

'I Couldn't Handle The Notion Of Being Pretty'

Anya Taylor-Joy in a black-and-white dress on the red carpet.
Shutterstock | 242987224

While she has become a red carpet star now, this hasn't been always the case. In her British Vogue cover story, the artist recalled feeling awkward doing glamorous events when she started. She has definitely come a long way!

“When I first started doing red carpets,” she said, “I couldn’t handle the notion of being pretty. I was like, ‘I don’t do that. I don’t attempt it.’ I am a scummy, mud-caked ferret and striving for anything different felt disingenuous and scary.”

Anya Taylor-Joy In 'The Menu'

Anya Taylor-Joy in an asymmetrical gown.
Shutterstock | 842245

Her latest film, The Menu, is a horror-comedy that follows a couple, played by Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult, who travels to an ultra-exclusive restaurant to experience a lavish feast prepared by an acclaimed chef, played by Ralph Fiennes.

The trip takes an interesting turn as shocking surprises start to unveil and the diners find themself stuck in a sinister soiree. The film is slated for release on November 18 but has already gotten so much praise in its early reviews, earning a 7.4 rating on IMDb. Taylor-Joy was also applauded for her great performance.

Watch the trailer below:

