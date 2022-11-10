Anya Taylor-Joy Steals The Show In Unique Leather Dress

Anya Taylor-Joy continues her fashion streak with another noteworthy look. The 26-year-old actress stepped on the red carpet on Wednesday to attend the London premiere of her latest movie, The Menu. She served up a stunning latex look that made heads turn, proving yet again that she is a true "couture queen."

The blonde beauty wowed in an electrifying blue number that was both edgy and glamorous. The unique dress isn't easy to pull off but Anya had the perfect silhouette for it.

Scroll down to see her look.