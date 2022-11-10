Nicole Scherzinger Brings It 'Back To The 90s' With Tight Hot Pink Dress

Nicole delighted her 5.4 million followers by opening her gallery shot close up and indoors. The Hawaii native wore an off-the-shoulder and skintight dress in hot pinks, opting for a cap sleeve look and fabrics tight enough to draw attention to her tiny waist.

Nicole also wore a bold and vibrant shade of pink lipstick, plus hot pink hoop earrings and a full face of makeup complete with cheek highlighter, heavy blush, plus thick mascara. Posing with a candy dummy ring in the next shot, Nicole stood leaning forward and by pink-painted lockers, this as she ushered in a series of poses showing off her long dress. She wore her signature dark locks down and glossed with a slight curl.