Nicole Scherzinger is sizzling in a hot pink dress and matching hoop earrings as she shouts out '90s fashion for her latest appearance on The Masked Singer. The Pussycat Dolls singer and reality judge upped her style game in a recent Instagram share, one shouting out the competition series she stars in and definitely giving a nod to the iconic '90s decade. Nicole posted looking all dolled up as she flaunted her super fit figure. She also gained over 60,000 likes from her army of fans.
Nicole Scherzinger Brings It 'Back To The 90s' With Tight Hot Pink Dress
Pretty In Pink
Nicole delighted her 5.4 million followers by opening her gallery shot close up and indoors. The Hawaii native wore an off-the-shoulder and skintight dress in hot pinks, opting for a cap sleeve look and fabrics tight enough to draw attention to her tiny waist.
Nicole also wore a bold and vibrant shade of pink lipstick, plus hot pink hoop earrings and a full face of makeup complete with cheek highlighter, heavy blush, plus thick mascara. Posing with a candy dummy ring in the next shot, Nicole stood leaning forward and by pink-painted lockers, this as she ushered in a series of poses showing off her long dress. She wore her signature dark locks down and glossed with a slight curl.
Back To The '90s
In a caption, Nicole wrote: "Bringing it back to the 90’s on @maskedsingerfox tonight 💗." Nicole is, of course, part of the celebrity fitness crew - she's updated her Instagram with plenty of yoga stretching sessions, outdoor hikes, and indoor biking.
"When I was in the Pussycat Dolls, training was all about stamina as we were always on tour or filming music videos. I don’t think I ever took a day off and used to train seven days a week, but now I have a lot more balance in my life. I’ll train three days a week," Nicole has shared, per Yahoo.
Fave Piece Of Equipment
The bulimia survivor, who now eats super healthy, always starts her day with 20 minutes of meditation and prayer, then makes her bed and has Kangen alkaline water, followed by working out, either with her trainer or on the Stairmaster machine.
Dropping Her High Kick
Just yesterday, Nicole updated her Instagram in tight shiny ref leggings and a sweater. She stood on a balcony while kicking one leg up super high, writing that she was "high kickin' it through the week....barely."