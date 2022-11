In the spirit of the holiday season, SKIMS launched a new line of "Merry and Bright" shades, which will be available by Friday at the SKIMS holiday shop. In the picture, Kardashian gave us a peek at pieces from the line in a two-piece cotton rib long-sleeve crop top and a matching cotton rib legging.

The figure-hugging ensemble shows off her trimmed thighs and tiny waist as she poses with a "peace sign" in the air, standing barefooted in a hallway. Her blonde locks served as the perfect accessory to this chic look.

One thing about Kardashian and the SKIMS brand is that they make multi-functional pieces, which means you can run errands, go on a casual outing in this set, or sweat it out at the gym in the outfit, depending on your mood.