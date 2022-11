The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears starred in one of the most exciting games of Week 9. More than that, we witnessed history when Bears' QB Justin Fields set a single-game record with 178 rushing yards.

The Ohio State product averaged 11.9 yards on 15 carries, constantly wreaking havoc out of the backfield and even finding the endzone in one of his scrambles. However, he couldn't stop his team from losing 35-32.