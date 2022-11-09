'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung-Jae Finds The Success Of The Netflix Series 'Worrying'

Lee Jung-Jae learned about the harsh realities of life through the South Korean survival drama series. However, his role in the movie made him the first Korean actor to receive an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He finally received global attention due to his accomplishment and was even granted the main part in the future Star Wars series The Acolyte. He described the entire Squid Game phenomenon as "bittersweet," adding that he is happy to be a part of the acclaimed show but feels that the series has lost some of its lustrs due to its wide appeal and emotional impact.

Keep reading to find out more.