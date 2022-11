When WWE Superstars are performing in Saudi Arabia, they have to adhere to a different gear than what they usually wear in the States. As a result, their existing gears don’t really work and something else needs to be whipped up from scratch.

Bianca Belair didn’t have the time to make her gear while she was still at home. She used whatever spare time she had between shows, on the flight, and in the hotel to make her own gear.

She revealed that almost all of what she was wearing was either “sewn by hand or glued together.”

One look at her gear is enough to understand that ‘The EST of WWE’ put in an immense amount of effort in making her gear.