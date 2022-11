When it rains, it pours. At least, that's what the seven-time Super Bowl champion could be thinking right now.

It's been a tough couple of months for Brady, who came back from retirement just 40 days after announcing he was walking away from the NFL, a decision that eventually cost him his marriage with the Brazilian supermodel.

To add insult to injury, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled mightily this season, sitting at a 3-5 record and with Brady leaving a lot to be desired on the gridiron.