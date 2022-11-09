Redditor Gets Bashed For Telling Her Stepdaughter That She's Lucky She Treats Her As Her Own

Many commenters upvoted she's a jerk saying she truly was jealous of the teenage stepdaughter's relationship with her husband, but here's a different perspective. The OP mentioned the disruption to her family's routine, and that's worth considering.

On the surface, it looks like the stepdaughter is a typical teenager by changing her mind multiply and quitting her job impulsively. However, scrutinizing the storyline tells you she's doing it on purpose, and that's to get her father's attention.

She could easily fit into their routine and make life seamless, but she's not doing that. Seeking her father's attention isn't a bad thing, nor is her means of doing that, as she's just a child (a new legal adult, really.)

When she called her stepmother out for jealousy, she wasn't wrong, and that's not a bad thing either. So, the stepdaughter's behaviors threatening is enough to upset her. That's her husband, and they've created a life for themselves that works.

The older adult should discuss this with her husband, who'd have the conversation with his daughter. She's more inclined to listen to her father rather than the "stranger" he married. However, they should find a middle ground and have an honest conversation about the real issues.