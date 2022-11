Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is a name that everyone knows. Whether you know him as an actor or entrepreneur or WWE Superstar is secondary.

Anyone who has followed him on social media for a while will know that he has a disciplined lifestyle. He focuses on his health, fitness, and work every day. On the other hand, he ensures to spend time with his family and make memories with his young daughters. But even as a man who has it all, Dwayne Johnson has his own struggles.