Ryan Murphy's 'Dahmer' Set To Return With Two More 'Monster' Seasons

Ryan Murphy is one of America's most notable screenwriters, directors, and producers. He has been in show business for many years and, throughout his career, has achieved what many of his colleagues can only dream of. Ryan is behind the production of some of the most iconic television series, including American Crime Story, Glee, American Horror Story, and Nip/Tuck.

In 2022, the producer made the headlines again after he released a new franchise, Monster. The first installment in the series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was released in September and became an instant hit. Over a month after it hit the screens, reports have revealed that Netflix will expand the franchise with two more installments. Here are the details.

Details Of The First 'Monster' Series Season

Ryan took the world by storm when he released Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The film is the first season of an American biographical crime drama anthology series. It is centered around the motives of Jeffrey Dahmer and how he became one of America's most notorious serial killers, with his victims consisting of men and adolescent boys. 

In the first week of its release, the film reached the number one spot on Netflix. Then, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story became Netflix's second-most-watched English-language series of all time in 28 days. Following its success, viewers are delighted to know they will get more of the Monster franchise.

'Monster' Will Continue With Two More Seasons

Recently, Netflix announced that Monster would continue as an anthology series with two more seasons. According to the press release by the streaming platform, the two new seasons will revolve around new subjects. Netflix announced that the next installments would be about the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society. 

In the meantime, specific details of whose life will be portrayed in the new seasons remain under wraps. In addition, the release date and the cast members have yet to be spoken about.

'The Watcher' Will Have A Second Season

Almost a month after Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was released, another Ryan production premiered. On October 13, 2022, viewers were introduced to the mystery thriller television series The Watcher. The film follows the true story of a married couple who, after moving into their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey, is harassed by letters signed by a stalker who goes by the pseudonym "The Watcher."

Like Dahmer, The Watcher was a big success; now, Netflix has renewed the series for a second season. 

'The Watcher' Cast Members Share Thoughts About The Film

During a recent press event, Jennifer Coolidge opened up about her role in The Watcher. The actress who starred as Karen, a manipulative real estate agent, noted that she would love to see her character punished for her actions in the second season. 

Also, days after The Watcher premiered, Naomi Watts made it known that while filming, she and her co-stars constantly speculated about the identity of "The Watcher." According to her, they were not given the full details, so like everyone else, they did a lot of guessing. Will the identity of The Watcher be revealed in season two? Fans can only wait to find out.

