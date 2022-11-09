Ryan Murphy's 'Dahmer' Set To Return With Two More 'Monster' Seasons

Ryan Murphy is one of America's most notable screenwriters, directors, and producers. He has been in show business for many years and, throughout his career, has achieved what many of his colleagues can only dream of. Ryan is behind the production of some of the most iconic television series, including American Crime Story, Glee, American Horror Story, and Nip/Tuck.

In 2022, the producer made the headlines again after he released a new franchise, Monster. The first installment in the series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was released in September and became an instant hit. Over a month after it hit the screens, reports have revealed that Netflix will expand the franchise with two more installments. Here are the details.