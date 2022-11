Zac Efron is giving us a first look at his new upcoming drama The Iron Claw with his recent share on Instagram of his insanely ripped body whilst captured when he was in the ring giving his opponent a grand slam, and he looks hot! We are certain many will love Zac's new look, wouldn't you agree?

In the movie made by A24 and written and directed by Sean Durkin, The Greatest Showman actor plays former professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich.

