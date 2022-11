Balmain has added a new item to their array of designer pieces and paired up with the legend and moment herself to unveil it to the world. Cher teamed up with the famous French luxury brand to give everyone a glimpse at The Blaze on her Instagram, and this iconic moment is giving us all the feels.

The singer is known for her extravagant and high-end fashion choice, making her the perfect superstar partner for the brand.

Keep reading for the details.