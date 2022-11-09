Erika Jayne Slays In High-Cut Swimsuit Throwback

Erika Jayne
Getty | Santiago Felipe

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

TV star Erika Jayne always keeps her followers wanting more with her gorgeous looks. More so, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star slays in a unique way that thrills her fans and keeps them glued to her space. Just as always, the TV personality has kept netizens gushing state as she flaunted a throwback snap of vintage high-fashion.

The Latest

Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Struggles With Overcoming This One Challenge At The Gym

Joe Rogan Admits Racing Is Scarier Than Fighting After Dale Earnhardt Jr’s ‘Brain Damage’ Confession

How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started

Bubba Wallace Reveals He Disliked This One Thing Denny Hamlin Brought To Michael Jordan’s NASCAR Team

Redditor Gets Bashed For Telling Her Stepdaughter That She's Lucky She Treats Her As Her Own

Blast From The Past

Erika Jayne
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

In an Instagram post, the 51-year-old stuns in a high-cut swimsuit. The eye-catching outfit came in a leathery texture with nude prints on it that matched her complexion. The neckline bore a deep Vee-cut wia with ripped details all over the bodice.

Her blonde hair was styled to stay off her in a high vintage updo, with large hoops to complement the look. Erika's swimsuit accentuated every bit of her body and gave a view of her toned thighs.

It will be an offense if such an appearance isn't appreciated by their fans. As usual, they did justice to that by sending their love.

Entertainment

Erika Jayne, 51, Goes Topless In An Open Robe

By Chisom Ndianefo

Some Glittery Glam

Erika Jayne
Getty | Tommaso Boddi

In another Instagram post, the mother of one shone bright like diamonds in a blue-stone sequin, mini gown. The outfit has a long-sleeved hand and a chest slit. The stones were like mirror stones carefully patterned with other complementing colors.

The Pretty Mess crooner also complemented the look with a matching blue heel and her blonde hair was packed with the tail falling to one side of her shoulder. 

Not only did the chest slit on the gown gives a view of her cleavage, but the outfit was also a means to show off her toned thigh. Her fans were not only thrilled by this look, as they dropped into her comment section with a lot of likes and lovely comments.

Shania Twain Stuns In Skintight Bodysuit

Anne Hathaway Stuns In Sheer Top

Erika Is Worth Millions Of Dollars

Erika Jayne
Getty | Denise Truscello

According to Wealthygenius, The One Hot Pleasure star is worth $5 million as of the year 2022. It is no doubt that the artist has built some million dollars and has also gained some popularity from her music career.

Erika Jayne On Her Jewelry Auction Speculation

Erika Jayne
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

The Bravo personality's ex-husband, Tom Girardi, was involved in money embezzlement. 

Although Erika divorced the attorney in November 2020 after 20 years of marriage, it was alleged that Tom took funds from plane crash victims which he was representing at the time, and used part of the money to get luxury items (including a diamond earring worth $750,000) for his ex-wife, Erika Jayne.

According to Us Weekly, this stirred up rumors that the court had put the RHOBH's diamond for auction after ruling that the settlement fund for the trust account created was used to purchase the earrings.

 However, the reality star claims that her diamond is not up for auction. Furthermore, she has denied being in her ex-husband's embezzlement drama.

Read Next

Must Read

Demi Rose Sets Pulses Racing In See-Through Lingerie

Miley Cyrus Once Revealed She Was Replaced By Selena Gomez On 'Hotel Transylvania' Due To A 'P*nis Cake'

This New Netflix Series Got A Rare Perfect Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Elizabeth Banks Stuns In Sheer Slit Skirt At LACMA

Miley Cyrus Stuns In Sexy Sheer Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.