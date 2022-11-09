TV star Erika Jayne always keeps her followers wanting more with her gorgeous looks. More so, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star slays in a unique way that thrills her fans and keeps them glued to her space. Just as always, the TV personality has kept netizens gushing state as she flaunted a throwback snap of vintage high-fashion.
Erika Jayne Slays In High-Cut Swimsuit Throwback
In an Instagram post, the 51-year-old stuns in a high-cut swimsuit. The eye-catching outfit came in a leathery texture with nude prints on it that matched her complexion. The neckline bore a deep Vee-cut wia with ripped details all over the bodice.
Her blonde hair was styled to stay off her in a high vintage updo, with large hoops to complement the look. Erika's swimsuit accentuated every bit of her body and gave a view of her toned thighs.
It will be an offense if such an appearance isn't appreciated by their fans. As usual, they did justice to that by sending their love.
Some Glittery Glam
In another Instagram post, the mother of one shone bright like diamonds in a blue-stone sequin, mini gown. The outfit has a long-sleeved hand and a chest slit. The stones were like mirror stones carefully patterned with other complementing colors.
The Pretty Mess crooner also complemented the look with a matching blue heel and her blonde hair was packed with the tail falling to one side of her shoulder.
Not only did the chest slit on the gown gives a view of her cleavage, but the outfit was also a means to show off her toned thigh. Her fans were not only thrilled by this look, as they dropped into her comment section with a lot of likes and lovely comments.
Erika Is Worth Millions Of Dollars
According to Wealthygenius, The One Hot Pleasure star is worth $5 million as of the year 2022. It is no doubt that the artist has built some million dollars and has also gained some popularity from her music career.
Erika Jayne On Her Jewelry Auction Speculation
The Bravo personality's ex-husband, Tom Girardi, was involved in money embezzlement.
Although Erika divorced the attorney in November 2020 after 20 years of marriage, it was alleged that Tom took funds from plane crash victims which he was representing at the time, and used part of the money to get luxury items (including a diamond earring worth $750,000) for his ex-wife, Erika Jayne.
According to Us Weekly, this stirred up rumors that the court had put the RHOBH's diamond for auction after ruling that the settlement fund for the trust account created was used to purchase the earrings.
However, the reality star claims that her diamond is not up for auction. Furthermore, she has denied being in her ex-husband's embezzlement drama.