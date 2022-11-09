'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Sarah Drew And Justin Bruening Reunite As A Couple In New Christmas Movie

Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening have been in the Hollywood industry for some time and have several noteworthy roles under their belt to show. However, out of all the numerous characters the pair have portrayed, Justin's Matthew Taylor and Sarah's Dr April Kepner remain two of the most standout roles for the stars. Sarah and Justin took on the roles in the American medical drama television series Grey's Anatomy.

In the series, the pair played each other's love interests at some point, eventually tying the knot in Grey's Anatomy season 14. A few years after the pair's love story on the show ended, Sarah and Justin are set to reunite as a couple again in a new Lifetime Christmas movie, Reindeer Games Homecoming. Find out more below.