'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Sarah Drew And Justin Bruening Reunite As A Couple In New Christmas Movie

Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening have been in the Hollywood industry for some time and have several noteworthy roles under their belt to show. However, out of all the numerous characters the pair have portrayed, Justin's Matthew Taylor and Sarah's Dr April Kepner remain two of the most standout roles for the stars. Sarah and Justin took on the roles in the American medical drama television series Grey's Anatomy.

In the series, the pair played each other's love interests at some point, eventually tying the knot in Grey's Anatomy season 14. A few years after the pair's love story on the show ended, Sarah and Justin are set to reunite as a couple again in a new Lifetime Christmas movie, Reindeer Games Homecoming. Find out more below.

What Is 'Reindeer Games Homecomin' About?

The upcoming movie tells the story of MacKenzie Graves, a competitive, brilliant, and crossword puzzle-loving Biology teacher who recently lost her father. MacKenzie's dad was the heart of the town's Holiday fundraising tradition, "The Reindeer Games." Every year since her dad's death, Mackenzie competes with his former team, a group of retired firefighters, to win the games and keep the tradition alive.

But this time, her world is rocked when MacKenzie's high school crush, Chase Wenton, comes home for Christmas to visit his pregnant sister and nephew. His arrival will lead to an unexpected romance between the duo while going up against each other in the annual games.

Sarah And Justin Will Appear As A Couple

After previously starring as husband and wife in Grey's Anatomy and the 2018 wartime drama Indivisible, the movie stars will take lead roles in Reindeer Games Homecoming. Sarah will feature as MacKenzie, while Justin will be her love interest, Chase. During a recent interview, the actress opened up about reuniting with the actor in the movie.

According to Sarah, Justin was perfect for the role in every way. She further noted that they had great chemistry together, adding that Justin was an incredible team player, which was something Sarah said she would need while filming the movie. Seeing how perfectly the duo has played the couple role in the past, viewers are certain that this time will not be any different.

Sarah Gives A Glimpse Into Her New Movie

On November 8, Sarah took to Twitter to share a sneak peek of her new film. In the video, which lasted for nearly two minutes, Chase enters MacKenzie's classroom to pay his nephew, who happens to be the former's student, a surprise visit. Upon recognizing Chase, who happens to be her high school crush, MacKenzie shyly turns away, but it's too late as Chase recognizes her.

He goes over, and the pair begin a conversation. After chatting for a while, Chase tells MacKenzie that she looks great and it's good to see her, and the latter returns the favor.

When Will 'Reindeer Games Homecoming' Be Released?

On November 5, Lifetime TV shared the official picture of the Christmas movie and the release date. According to the Twitter post, Reindeer Games Homecoming will hit the screens at 8 pm on November 12, 2022. It will also air on Primetime Television.

