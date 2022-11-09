Noah Cyrus is stunning as she goes fully sheer on stage and shares tender duet photos. The 22-year-old singer and sister to pop star Miley Cyrus has been busy touring the U.S. and Canada. She's also been keeping her social media followers updated on her concerts. In a recent Instagram share, Noah showed off her gorgeous figure as she rocked 2022's hottest see-through trend. She shouted out Orville Peck while showing her love for him and fans are loving it.
Noah Cyrus Stuns In Risqué See-Through Dress
The Latest
NFL Fans React To Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniels' Sarcastic Explanation Of Why He Told Bears QB Justin Fields To 'Stop It'
Stuns In Head-Turning Sheer Dress
Images shared with Noah's 6.2 million followers showed her looking ethereal and at peace as she posed from a blue-lit stage and while resting her head against Peck's shoulder. Noah was wowing as she flaunted her toned legs and flat stomach, this via a black sheer maxi dress delicately covered in silver studs.
The "July" hitmaker flashed black briefs and a bra beneath her dress, also wearing her raven locks down and cascading down her shoulders. Noah was seen in video mode, too, where she and Orville performed and enjoyed a cute snuggle.
Her 'Cowboy In Shining Armor'
In a gushing caption, Noah wrote: "My cowboy in shining armor @orvillepeck i love you beyond this world. i’m so lucky you’re my best friend and i’m so proud and always in awe of you. thank you for having me be apart of your special night 🤍."
Noah had made January 2022 headlines for saying that Orville "saved" her "life," as she sent love to the South African musician known for never having shown his face. "I live for our nights filled with our life talks, laughing till our stomachs hurt, spilling all the live tea, and doing full-on live shows in our living rooms," she wrote, thanking Peck for never judging her and being an amazing friend.
Family Thanks
Noah comes from a famous family, with Billy Ray Cyrus for a father and Tish Cyrus for a mother. Of course, she is known for being the younger sister to 29-year-old former Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus. In a recent Instagram share, Noah shouted out other members of her family, writing:
"So incredibly grateful and happy after coming home to a sold out show in nashville with my family and friends ..thank you to my big brothers @braisonccyrus and @tracecyrus for joining me on stage i love you both more than you’ll ever know 🤍🤍."
Celebrity Friends
Noah is also known for her close friendship with singer Demi Lovato. Demi follows Noah's IG, as do Paris Hilton, Sydney Sweeney, and Peyton List.