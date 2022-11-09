Noah Cyrus Stuns In Risqué See-Through Dress

Images shared with Noah's 6.2 million followers showed her looking ethereal and at peace as she posed from a blue-lit stage and while resting her head against Peck's shoulder. Noah was wowing as she flaunted her toned legs and flat stomach, this via a black sheer maxi dress delicately covered in silver studs.

The "July" hitmaker flashed black briefs and a bra beneath her dress, also wearing her raven locks down and cascading down her shoulders. Noah was seen in video mode, too, where she and Orville performed and enjoyed a cute snuggle.