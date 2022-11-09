Alexa Bliss Flaunts Sexy New Look In Sheer Lingerie

Alexa Bliss rocks a glittery silver dress an the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
Getty | Jeff Kravitz

Alexandra Lozovschi

Professional wrestler Alexa Bliss has shaken up her look with a sexy new hair color. "The Harley Quinn of WWE" said goodbye to her trademark blond locks after her WWE Crown Jewel loss on November 5, tantalizing fans with her changed appearance on Instagram. Her most recent post on Monday captured the 31-year-old rocking her spruced-up tresses in nothing but lingerie.

Alexa Bliss Gets Sultry In A Babydoll

Alexa Bliss in glittery silver crop top and matching skirt at the 2018 American Music Awards.
Getty | Frazer Harrison

"Little Miss Bliss" sent temperatures soaring in a sultry sheer babydoll for a profile close-up teasing the garment's revealing neckline. Although a lingerie photo of Lexi is always enough to keep fans glued to their screens, the big surprise was her cascading mane in a vibrant, bubblegum-pink shade. Up until now, Alexa only wore pink highlights in a balayage style, so going full pink was definitely a big change.

The athlete, whose real name is Alexis Cabrera (née Kaufman), swept her hair to the side and allowed her long locks to spill over her generous decolletage. She worked a white one-piece with a see-through lacy front and a dainty fringe trim. All dolled up with pink eyeshadow and voluminous lashes, she posed with her eyes closed and showed off her glam.

Stunning With Pink Hair

Alexa Bliss poses with her hands on her waist in a sleeveless black dress with a sheer midsection at WWE FYC event.
Getty | Steve Granitz

This comes one day after Alexa shared photos from WWE Crown Jewel with Asuka. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team champions posed with their belts as Lexi rocked her usual blond tresses.

Alexa and Asuka were challenged by Damage CTRL and ended up losing after Nikki Cross interfered in the match, per Ringside News.

"Wasn’t the outcome we had hoped for - but was an honor to defend these titles & have this match in Saudi Arabia," she wrote in the caption.

The athlete is definitely taking it in stride, reacting to the shocking defeat with her sizzling lingerie pic.

Fans Profess Their Love

Alexa may no longer be the WWE Women’s Tag Team champion but her reign over fans' hearts endures, as seen in the overwhelming response she received on Instagram.

Captioned with a sparkling heart emoji alone, the suggestive photo blew up on her feed, scoring over 461,000 likes and a whopping 4,370 comments. Alexa got a similar reaction from her online admirers back in July when she posed in a lacy black bralette.

Followers excitedly embraced Lexi's new look and told her she should wear her hair like this "on TV."

"I love this so much," said former WWE superstar CJ Perry. "Loooooove!!! 😍," wrote AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette.

One Instagrammer kept their remark WWE-related to the best of their ability: "To quote Bray Wyatt 'Yowee Wowee!' 🔥." Another added: "This is what perfection looks like."

Alexa Bliss Goes Bridal On YouTube

Many seemed to forget the WWE star is married to musician Ryan Cabrera, 40, and popped the question in the comments.

Alexa and Ryan recently gave fans a peek into their spring Palm Desert wedding in Ryan's new music video for "Worth It," which came out in September. Give it a watch below.

A month later, Alexa was back in a bridal dress -- this time to film a video with Dude Perfect. The WWE star appeared in the group's “Wedding Stereotypes” clip on YouTube, sharing BTS snaps of the "fun day" on Instagram.

Watch the “Wedding Stereotypes” video below.

