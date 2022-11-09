Alexa Bliss Flaunts Sexy New Look In Sheer Lingerie

Alexa may no longer be the WWE Women’s Tag Team champion but her reign over fans' hearts endures, as seen in the overwhelming response she received on Instagram.
Captioned with a sparkling heart emoji alone, the suggestive photo blew up on her feed, scoring over 461,000 likes and a whopping 4,370 comments. Alexa got a similar reaction from her online admirers back in July when she posed in a lacy black bralette.
Followers excitedly embraced Lexi's new look and told her she should wear her hair like this "on TV."
"I love this so much," said former WWE superstar CJ Perry. "Loooooove!!! 😍," wrote AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette.
One Instagrammer kept their remark WWE-related to the best of their ability: "To quote Bray Wyatt 'Yowee Wowee!' 🔥." Another added: "This is what perfection looks like."
Read more below!