Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Flaunts Her Cleavage In Plunging Cutout Dress

Lourdes Leon may be Madonna's daughter, but the singer/model does her best to carve an identity outside that of her Iconic mother's own. Since starting her career as a model, Leon has walked on exclusive high-fashion runways, including Moschino and Burberry.

She's also been the face of luxurious brands like Burberry and attended exclusive fashion events. Last fall, she released her first single and debut music video, Lock & Key, and teased a new single, November, with Eartheater in a sexy cutout dress.