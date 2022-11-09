Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Flaunts Her Cleavage In Plunging Cutout Dress

Close up of Lourdes Leon
Getty | Victor VIRGILE

Lourdes Leon may be Madonna's daughter, but the singer/model does her best to carve an identity outside that of her Iconic mother's own. Since starting her career as a model, Leon has walked on exclusive high-fashion runways, including Moschino and Burberry.

She's also been the face of luxurious brands like Burberry and attended exclusive fashion events. Last fall, she released her first single and debut music video, Lock & Key, and teased a new single, November, with Eartheater in a sexy cutout dress.

A Surprise Is Coming This November

Lourdes Leon attends UGG's Feel House launch party
Getty | Monica Schipper

Leon, who typically serves goth chic, slayed in a risque cutout black dress showing off her ample cleavage and toned abs. The singer's dress had a plunging neckline with crisscross straps on the neck, waist, and belly accentuating her curves.

She paired this outfit with a shoulder bag and silver necklace holding a massive crucifix pendant. Then, Leon styled her black hair in a long, straightened look with loose bangs fanning her lightly made-up face.

New Music Coming Soon

Close up of Lourdes Leon smiling
Getty | Julien Hekimian

After teasing her upcoming single, November, in October, Leon finally shared a clip of herself riding a white horse in a skimpy black bikini. The model used the video to announce her upcoming E.P. GO alongside a video for her next single, CUNTRADICTION coming today.

The teaser clip showed Leon dancing in a stable and later on a long table arranged with fruits. She goes by the stage name, Lolahol. 

New E.P. Coming Today

Lourdes Leon at the Moschino Fall/Winter show 2022
Getty | Victor VIRGILE

Her foray into the music industry sees Leon using her Instagram feed more often than usual as it's her primary communication to 400,000-plus fans. A new post on CUNTRADICTION revealed the song features Eartheater hence the previous post with the singer.

Leon once appeared in a music video with Eartheater for her single Joyride, where both ladies cosplayed Grand Theft Auto girls. She'll release the single and music video on Chemical X. An extended teaser clip is available on Chemical X's Instagram feed.

Carving A Niche For Herself

Lourdes Leon in an all-black outfit at a concert
Getty | Lexie Moreland

The raspy and falsetto singing is reminiscent of Lana Del Ray's musical style. Still, Leon shows that she has a unique signature and is determined to stay in a fully-packed music industry. She previously featured on JIMMY's single, Love Me Still. 

Lola proves she's here to stay with these back-to-back releases, and we're curious to see how it'll go. It's one thing to know how to sing and another to break into the mainstream market, so we wish her all the best in this new journey.

