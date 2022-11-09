Melissa Gorga Stuns In Sexy Thigh-High Slit Dress

Melissa Gorga is trending once again for her fight with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice but before we get into that, let’s talk about the beauty of her velvet thigh-high slit dress. The reality TV star and her fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars attended the Angel Ball charity gala for cancer research last month.

The attendees included Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Jackie Gold Schneider, who are close friends with the Envy by MG founder. She credited her store for the beautiful velvet dress she wore to the gala.