Melissa Gorga Stuns In Sexy Thigh-High Slit Dress

Close up of Melissa Gorga
Getty | Jamie McCarthy

Entertainment
Chisom Ndianefo

Melissa Gorga is trending once again for her fight with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice but before we get into that, let’s talk about the beauty of her velvet thigh-high slit dress. The reality TV star and her fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars attended the Angel Ball charity gala for cancer research last month.

The attendees included Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Jackie Gold Schneider, who are close friends with the Envy by MG founder. She credited her store for the beautiful velvet dress she wore to the gala.

The Latest

NFL Fans React To Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniels' Sarcastic Explanation Of Why He Told Bears QB Justin Fields To 'Stop It'

Jay-Z And Jeff Bezos Seem To Cement Partnership To Buy NFL's Washington Commanders

Shonda Rhimes Teases 'Suffering' For Queen Charlotte On Upcoming 'Bridgerton' Prequel

Paul Rudd Just Got Dethroned As 'Sexiest Man Alive' By Another Marvel Star

You Need To Watch This Insanely Good Documentary Series On Netflix

Stunning At The Angels Ball

Melissa Gorga stuns in a golden tan dress at the Angels Ball
Getty | Jamie McCarthy

Gorga’s dress was a golden-brown shade with a gathered waistline, thigh-high slit, and slanted neckline. The figure-hugging dress accentuated her bust as the neckline teased the top of her cleavage while she flaunted her toned legs in gold stiletto sandals.

The mother of three styled her dark brown hair in a straightened side part, revealing her simple silver jewelry pieces – a dropping earring and necklace. She emphasized that it was an honor to attend the charity ball and contribute to cancer research with her close friends.

Entertainment

This David Tennant Crime-Thriller Series Is Crushing It On Netflix

By Chisom Ndianefo

Tensions Between Both Women Intensifies

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice at the MTV TV & movie Awards
Getty | Jeff Kravitz

Melissa and Teresa’s fight came to a head during Season 12’s reunion when the latter called her brother a “b**ch boy” for sticking up for his wife. That insult made Joe walk off the set and declare, “I Quit” the RHONJ franchise.

Based on footage from scenes backstage, the heated exchange continued. Joe asked his sister to stop saying mean things to him while insisting he loved her and wanted to maintain a relationship. Unfortunately, things aren’t better with Teresa and his wife.

This New Netflix Series Got A Rare Perfect Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Here's Why You Have To Watch Netflix's Shocking 'Killer Sally'

The Children Aren't Involved

Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga at Bravo Con 2022
Getty | Santiago Felipe

The drama between Melissa and her sister-in-law Teresa hasn’t cooled off a year later, as the 43-year-old described their relationship as a rollercoaster. Melissa said she no longer wanted to participate in that drama and would rather protect her immediate family than continue the back-and-forth with her extended family.

“We need to protect our marriage, our children, and our life.”

Melissa also spoke for her husband, Joe saying they’re both tired of the drama and focused on preserving the love in their immediate family unit. The Gorgas insist on keeping the children out of the fight as they confirm all children in both families have unconditional love for one another, including their aunts and uncles.

'We'll See How It Goes'

Melissa Gorga in a stunning golden tan dress at the 2022 Bravo Con
Getty | Theo Wargo

Notably, Teresa excluded Melissa from her bridal party leading the latter to avoid the wedding altogether. During BravoCon, the fashion store owner regrets the situation, saying she wishes things were different but finds it hard to get past Teresa’s betrayal. We’ll see how things go, although it doesn’t look good.

Read Next

Must Read

This Beautiful Zendaya Photo Is The Fifth Most Liked Photo On Instagram

World Health Organization Is 'Corrupt' And 'Controlled By The Chinese Communist Party,' Author Says

Michael Phelps Joined By Lindsey Vonn And Others As He Mourns Tragic Loss

Emma D’Arcy Discusses The 'Genius' Moment That Altered Her Peaceful Stance In 'House Of The Dragon'

Redditor Wants To Know If She Is Wrong For Telling Her Mom She Was No Longer Her Kid

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.