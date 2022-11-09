Mariah Carey, 52, Steps Out In Daring See-Through Top

The 52-year-old singer recently stepped out in New York to enjoy a cool night out with her beau, Bryan Tanaka. She shared their gorgeous look with her Instagram followers. The picture showed Carey looking chic in a black see-through top. The mesh top had thick fabric patterns which served as a covering for her bust. With the bust being covered, the other net part of the top showcased her skin.

The award-winning artist paired the top with a leopard print coat, leather pants, and black heels. She added a pair of chic shades with her wavy hair styled down on her shoulders. Tanaka on the other hand wore a leather jacket which was paired with a black shirt. He added a pair of terra cotta pants and red sneakers.