Shonda Rhimes Teases 'Suffering' For Queen Charlotte On Upcoming 'Bridgerton' Prequel

Award-winning screenwriter Shonda Rhimes
Getty | Michael Buckner

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Bridgerton remains one of the most epic series to have hit the screens. The production was created by Chris Van Dusen and is an American historical-romance television series based on Julia Quinn's novels. It revolves around the eponymous Bridgerton family in Regency London during the social season when marriageable youth of the gentry and nobility are launched into society.

The series has seen two thrilling seasons with sixteen episodes, and now, after captivating fans with its plot, Bridgerton will have a prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The prequel was announced in May 2021, and since then, the public has yearned for its release. Now, fans know what to expect from the upcoming series as the mastermind behind Bridgerton recently gave a glimpse of what is to come. Here are the details.

Shonda Rhimes Teases Suffering For Queen Charlotte

On November 6, 2022, screenwriter and producer Shonda Rhimes chatted with The Times. During the interview, the icon shared a few details about the upcoming Bridgerton prequel. Unlike the bold, fearless, and intimidating Queen Charlotte, whom fans were introduced to in Bridgerton, Shonda teased suffering for the royal in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. She told the outlet:

"Queen Charlotte is an over-the-top presence. She has everything she could want yet she is suffering underneath."

Teasing suffering for the royal figure was as far as Shonda could go in detailing what to expect from the show. However, it is speculated that the viewers may see a much softer side of the queen, which they were introduced to toward the end of Bridgerton Season Two.

What Is The Plot Of 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?'

Although the Bridgerton series is based on Julia Quinn's highly successful novel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story does not exist in the book series. It is a new addition and will tell the story of a young Charlotte's rise to power and prominence. The series will explore the queen's marriage to King George, as she arrives in London only to realize she wasn't what the royals expected.

The Cast/Release Date

According to reports, the new tale will have three familiar faces. Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), will reprise their roles from the main series. In addition, young stars will be taking their place in the main story. 

India Amarteifio will play young Queen Charlotte while Arsema Thomas will star as young Agatha Danbury. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be released sometime in 2023.

The Official 'Bridgerton' Book

Besides releasing the Bridgerton prequel, the official book about the show, Inside Bridgerton, will also be launched. Written by Shonda and Betsy Beers, the tell-all behind-the-scenes book will detail first-hand accounts of casting, never-before-seen photographs, etc. Also, the writers gave a little detail about the layers of Queen Charlotte's personality. According to reports, Inside Bridgerton will be released on the same day the prequel premieres.

