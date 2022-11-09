Shonda Rhimes Teases 'Suffering' For Queen Charlotte On Upcoming 'Bridgerton' Prequel

Bridgerton remains one of the most epic series to have hit the screens. The production was created by Chris Van Dusen and is an American historical-romance television series based on Julia Quinn's novels. It revolves around the eponymous Bridgerton family in Regency London during the social season when marriageable youth of the gentry and nobility are launched into society.

The series has seen two thrilling seasons with sixteen episodes, and now, after captivating fans with its plot, Bridgerton will have a prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The prequel was announced in May 2021, and since then, the public has yearned for its release. Now, fans know what to expect from the upcoming series as the mastermind behind Bridgerton recently gave a glimpse of what is to come. Here are the details.