Kate Beckinsale Puts ‘The Fun’ Between Her Legs

Fans were all over the share, which has since racked up close to 56,000 likes. "Your posts give me LIFE," declared one person, while a second commented: "THNX really, now the entire Zagreb Fire department wants to come to [the] shooting of your new movie."

Beckinsale has been keeping the cheeky posts coming ever since she landed in Croatia to start work on her upcoming Canary Black action film. Just one day prior, she shared a photo from the movie set in which she sat next to a giant phallic drawing. She wore the same outfit and was getting some final makeup touches from MUA Tatjana Tomsic Tajci.

Captioning the photo with an eggplant emoji, she wrote, "It’s behind you," and added a "pantoseason" hashtag.

Beckinsale was recently spotted on set rocking the same black co-ord and a fake bruise on her forehead as she filmed some action scenes, according to The Daily Mail.

Read more about her new movie below!