Roman Reigns and Logan Paul are two of the most spoken about WWE Superstars at the moment. They went into battle over the WWE Undisputed Championship at Crown Jewel 2022.

The world watched as the two Superstars tried to bury the other with Superman Punches, Splashes, and Spears.

However, do you know how this rivalry started? Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.