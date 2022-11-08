Inside Brooklyn Beckham's Super-Fun Pajama Party With Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez released her long-awaited documentary a few days ago. To celebrate "My Mind & Me", Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz decided to throw Selena a pajama party, and they looked all shades of cute in the pictures making rounds.

The newlywed actress, 27, shared pictures from the celebration showing them snuggling while Brooklyn prepares beverages in the kitchen. Gomez attended the event with her sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, 9, and a few other pals, all dressed similarly and accessorized with blue platform slip-on shoes.

Swipe to see the picture.