Inside Brooklyn Beckham's Super-Fun Pajama Party With Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez released her long-awaited documentary a few days ago. To celebrate "My Mind & Me", Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz decided to throw Selena a pajama party, and they looked all shades of cute in the pictures making rounds.

The newlywed actress, 27, shared pictures from the celebration showing them snuggling while Brooklyn prepares beverages in the kitchen. Gomez attended the event with her sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, 9, and a few other pals, all dressed similarly and accessorized with blue platform slip-on shoes.

Girls Night

Selena Gomez stuns in black suit
Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Nicola posted a carousel of pictures that gave viewers a peek at the stylish gathering. Brooklyn, 23, kept things casual as he made drinks for the party while wearing a white T-shirt and matching trousers. The singer, 30, and Nicola, 27, looked cute in pink silk pajamas.

Additionally, the spread was ideal for their movie night. The table was adorned with delicious-looking food, snacks, and candies among bouquets of beautiful pink roses. Selena even shared a TikTok with Nicola and Gracie in it. They made adorable pictures and videos while clutching golden Oscar statuettes.

Documentary Saga

Selena Gomez graced her documentary premiere in purple dress
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

The pajama party comes up shortly after a tense moment when Francia unfollowed Selena. Fans, including Francia, were taken aback by the remark of the singer when she said Taylor Swift is truly her sole famous pal in her documentary, leaving out mention of Francia.

Francia stopped following Selena on Instagram when she learned that the documentary didn't include her. And even though Selena is still following Francia, she said, "Sorry I didn't mention everyone I know," in a comment on a TikTok video explaining Francia's decision to unfollow her.

Selena Gets Candid In 'My Mind And Me' Documentary

Selena Gomez talks at the Afifest film festival
Getty | Michael Kovac

In her documentary, Selena Gomez discussed how she dealt with fame, where she came from, and some lesser-known aspects of her life. She also discussed some of the most trying times, like when she needed an urgent kidney transplant.

Gomez developed lupus in the summer of 2017, a condition in which the immune system unintentionally assaults healthy cells and tissues, and she desperately needed a kidney transplant. The organ was given by Francia Raisa, her friend at the time. They seem to hit a rough patch, as they aren't close friends.

A Look Into Her Life

Close-up shot of Selena Gomez smiling
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

On Nov. 4, My Mind & Me made its Apple TV+ debut, giving followers and viewers an open glimpse into Gomez's life from 2016 to the present. Several discoveries about the celebrity are made in the feature-length documentary, including information on her mental health, professional background, romantic relationships, and more.

