Victoria Beckham Stuns In Backless Slip Dress For Night Out With 'The Spice Girls'

Victoria Beckham is stunning as she goes backless in a gorgeous spaghetti-strap dress. The former pop star and fashion mogul has been reuniting with her Spice Girls bandmates, and she made sure to keep her Instagram followers updated on it all. Victoria was quick to ensure Geri Horner's 50th birthday bash was one to remember recently - Ginger Spice has hit the big FIVE OH, and Victoria shared photos of herself with the Girl Power crew, also turning heads as she flaunted her famous figure.

Victoria Beckham
Getty | Jeff Spicer/BFC

In a photo shared with her 30.3 million followers, Victoria shouted out Don Julio Tequila as she shared a pre-party shot. The 48-year-old had been photographed seated at a table and showcasing her super-slim back. She rocked a very low-back and black strappy dress, looking effortlessly classy and going for a figure-hugging finish.

The British sensation wore her dark locks swept up in a bun and with a few loose strands framing her face. She also opted for smokey eye makeup, plus a highlighter and blush on her cheekbones. "Getting ready VB style 😂 😂 with a glass of @DonJulioTequila 1942 ✨🪩 xx #ad," she wrote.

Hanging With Her Besties

The Spice Girls
Getty | United Archives

Also shared was a photo opening with singers Mel C and Emma Bunton: Sporty Spice and Baby Spice. Here, Victoria posed showing off the front of her dress as she flaunted a gold necklace. "Love you @EmmaLeeBunton and @MelanieCMusic 💕 xx VB," she wrote as fans left over 600,000 likes. The post even gained a like from mogul Kim Kardashian.

The Spice Girls took the world by storm in 1994 as they ushered in the Girl Power era and dropped their "Wannabe" single. The group was formed of Victoria, plus Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisolm, Emma Bunton, and Melanie Brown. The band was active until 2000, then again from 2007 to 2008.

Hanging With David Beckham

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham
Getty | James Devaney

Victoria has also been posting couples action with soccer star husband David Beckham. The power couple tied the knot in July 1999 and shares four children. In an April share, Victoria posted a snap of herself walking hand-in-hand with David. She rocked a gorgeous floor-length silver slip dress, writing: "Proud mum and dad 💒💕✨ congratulations Mr & Mrs Beckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham 💕."

Here, Victoria was shouting out her son Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz.

Fans Manage To Shade Her

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham
Getty | Darren Gerrish

Victoria has made headlines for seemingly having friction with model Nicola. "When you want to look like the bride so bad," one fan replied, seemingly shading Victoria.

