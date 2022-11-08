Adam Brody And Leighton Meester Look Amazing Together At 'Fleishman Is In Trouble' Premiere

On Monday, November 7, Brody and Meester made a red carpet appearance at the New York premiere of Fleishman is in Trouble at Carnegie Hall. The couple was photographed next to each other while celebrating the release of the new series, a TV adaptation of a 2019 novel of the same name by Taffy Brodesser-Akner. In the new series, which tells the story of a Manhattan couple undergoing a bitter divorce, Brody stars as Seth, the best friend of the main character Toby Fleischman (played by Jesse Eisenberg).

Meester, 36, was dressed in a dark brown velvet dress with floral designs. She paired the stunning dress with a pair of gold heels. Brody, 42, sported an emerald green suit with a black tie and a splattered button-down shirt. He finished off the look with a pair of black shoes.