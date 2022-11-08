Adam Brody and Leighton Meester attend the New York premiere of Fleishman is in Trouble. The couple looked amazing together while making a red carpet appearance at the premiere of the new FX series.
Adam Brody And Leighton Meester Look Amazing Together At 'Fleishman Is In Trouble' Premiere
The Latest
Brody And Meester At The New Fx Series Premiere
On Monday, November 7, Brody and Meester made a red carpet appearance at the New York premiere of Fleishman is in Trouble at Carnegie Hall. The couple was photographed next to each other while celebrating the release of the new series, a TV adaptation of a 2019 novel of the same name by Taffy Brodesser-Akner. In the new series, which tells the story of a Manhattan couple undergoing a bitter divorce, Brody stars as Seth, the best friend of the main character Toby Fleischman (played by Jesse Eisenberg).
Meester, 36, was dressed in a dark brown velvet dress with floral designs. She paired the stunning dress with a pair of gold heels. Brody, 42, sported an emerald green suit with a black tie and a splattered button-down shirt. He finished off the look with a pair of black shoes.
Brody And Meester's Marriage
Brody and Meester tied the knot in 2014, and The couple shares a 7-year-old daughter Arlo Day and welcomed a son in 2020, whose name they have yet to reveal. Earlier this year, the Killer Movie actress spoke on Brody's role as a father to their two kids and the father of a girl child. “He has a real understanding...and kindness to me in all the ways that I feel so empowered in my femininity. I see him connecting with our daughter in that way. I think it's innate for him,” she said
Brody And Meester Are Still In Love
In 2020, shortly after the birth of the couple's second child together, Brody discussed his “magical” experience as a father. He added that he feels “fortunate and lucky” to be able to care for his family while doing the work he loves. The couple has been married for 8 years and is just as happy with each other as they did. “They’re in a really great space,” the insider told Us. “They’re just as in love with each other as when they met years ago. It’s hard to believe it’s almost been a decade.”
Brody And Meester's Relationship Timeline
Although they initially met in the early 2000s through executive producer Josh Schwartz, they reconnected on set when they both starred in the film The Oranges in 2011. Per Us Weekly, the couple remained friends for a few years before they began dating in 2013 and tied the knot less than a year later.
After her six-year stint on Gossip Girl, Meester took some time away from the spotlight to focus on motherhood. A source revealed at the time that although both Brody and Meester understand that time away from the family is a part of the job they are happy with their “great” family life.