Sheryl Crow is flaunting her killer legs at 60, as she attends the annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The legendary singer-songwriter was part of the star-studded crowd attending the event, and she made headlines for her slit dress and also for performing singer Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" track. The blonde showed off her toned arms and shoulders in a gorgeous minidress - with a back train, though, the look was 100% red carpet ready.
Sheryl Crow, 60, Flaunts Her Sculpted Legs In A Slit Dress
Sheryl turned heads as she opted for a light floral vibe in a printed and strapless dress. Flaunting her gym-honed figure, the Missouri native rocked a black, purple, and white gown adorned with pops of yellow-gold, also making it both a mini and a floor-length look via the train. She added in cream-colored and platform sandals with a massive heel, plus gold bangles and a pendant necklace for discreet accessories.
Sheryl wore her blonde locks down and waved around her shoulders. She kept her makeup minimal, but still glam.
Opening Up On Workouts
Sheryl has opened up on staying fit at 50+, and it looks like wellness is a lifestyle for her.
“Exercise is really important to me," she told In Style, adding:“Whether it’s going for a jog or getting on my rowing machine, it’s a great way of burning through some of that unnecessary anxiety.”
"That old saying “Don’t sweat the small stuff” had a lot of context for me. Before then I’d been really hard on myself and surrounded myself with people who expected a lot out of me. But, you know, it’s like that example of putting on your own oxygen mask before you put on your kids," she added.
Time For Meditation
Sheryl also touched on upping her well-being via keeping zen, this as she proves she's part of the celebrity crowd that loves to meditate.
"I have one of the machines with water in it — it’s low-impact and core- and back-strengthening. And meditating has encouraged me to let go and not be so critical of myself," she shared. Also fans of staying zen via meditation or yoga are sitcom star Jennifer Aniston, actress Kaley Cuoco, plus HBO star Alexandra Daddario.
Secret Behind Amazing Arms
The cancer survivor has also revealed an unusual secret to her toned arms - aside from the rowing machine, of course.
"Especially when you consider you’re holding your arms up for two hours a night and carrying your equipment. But it also comes down to my DNA. My parents are pretty fit. We are small, lean people with high metabolism," she said, referring to using her guitar! For more, check out her Instagram.