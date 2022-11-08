Sheryl Crow, 60, Flaunts Her Sculpted Legs In A Slit Dress

Sheryl has opened up on staying fit at 50+, and it looks like wellness is a lifestyle for her.

“Exercise is really important to me," she told In Style, adding:“Whether it’s going for a jog or getting on my rowing machine, it’s a great way of burning through some of that unnecessary anxiety.”

"That old saying “Don’t sweat the small stuff” had a lot of context for me. Before then I’d been really hard on myself and surrounded myself with people who expected a lot out of me. But, you know, it’s like that example of putting on your own oxygen mask before you put on your kids," she added.