At the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, Carrie Underwood launched her 43-city Denim & Rhinestones Tour in front of some of her biggest supporters. She enjoyed the support of her family in the sold-out crowd, including her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. The former American Idol made sure to spend a lot of time with her family before concentrating on her career, and part of her free time was spent firing guns.

