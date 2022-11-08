Megan Thee Stallion Tests Her Trivia Knowledge Of 'Stranger Things'

Stranger Things is undoubtedly a Netflix monster, all thanks to its blend of comedy, adventure, horror, and science fiction. Set in the 1980s, primarily in the functional town of Hawkins, the series is centered on several supernatural events and mysteries around town and their impact on various child and adult characters. 

The series has paved the way for many of its stars, as it showcased their acting prowess. In addition, Stranger Things has received numerous awards and amassed many lovers, one of which is American Freestyle Rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Recently, the icon proved her love for Stranger Things after putting her knowledge of the series to the test. Here are the details.

Megan Thee Stallion Proves She Is A Real Fan

November 6, 2022, was Stranger Things Day and Megan celebrated the occasion by partaking in a Stranger Things trivia quiz to test her knowledge as a self-proclaimed superfan. In a seven-minute video shared on the Still Watching Netflix YouTube channel, the rap goddess answered some quick-fire questions about the series.

With the questions mostly centered around minor scene details, character quotes, and episode titles, Megan flexed her Stranger Things muscles to get a perfect score. However, from the seventh question, things got a little tricky. Sadly, Megan ruined her winning streak after failing the eighth question.

When asked about the title of Stranger Things Season one, episode one, the rapper wrongly said "The Disappearance of Will Byers" instead of "The Vanishing of Will Byers." However, despite not getting a perfect score, Megan still solidified her title as a Stranger Things super fan.

What Is 'Stranger Things Day' About?

Stranger Things Day is an annual celebration of everything Stranger Things. Occurring in November every year, it is a day set aside by Netflix as a part of their promotional strategy for the series. It was first celebrated on November 6, 2018. However, Netflix announced a few days before via a special video release across all Stranger Things platforms. 

Since then, it has been a celebration worth anticipating for the series' fans, marking the day Will Byers went missing for the first time.

The History Of 'Stranger Things'

Stranger Things season one first hit Netflix on July 15, 2016. It was a big hit and received universal acclaim for its originality. Over a year later, in October 2017, the second season was released, leaving fans longing for more. 

When the third season finally premiered in July 2019, fans were ecstatic, but the last episode of the season left many questions unanswered. Finally, in February 2022, Stranger Things season four was released.

Will There Be A Fifth Season?

On Stranger Things Day, Netflix teased fans with the first nugget about the series's fifth and final season. The streaming platform revealed that season five episode one will be titled "The Crawl." However, production is yet to begin, and a release date has not been mentioned.

