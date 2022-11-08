Megan Thee Stallion Tests Her Trivia Knowledge Of 'Stranger Things'

Stranger Things is undoubtedly a Netflix monster, all thanks to its blend of comedy, adventure, horror, and science fiction. Set in the 1980s, primarily in the functional town of Hawkins, the series is centered on several supernatural events and mysteries around town and their impact on various child and adult characters.

The series has paved the way for many of its stars, as it showcased their acting prowess. In addition, Stranger Things has received numerous awards and amassed many lovers, one of which is American Freestyle Rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Recently, the icon proved her love for Stranger Things after putting her knowledge of the series to the test. Here are the details.