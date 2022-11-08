Halle Bailey Shows Off Abs In Stunning Baby Pink Dress At The 2022 CFDA Awards

The 22-year-old singer/songwriter and actress cut an elegant figure in a one-shoulder dress whose singular ample peasant sleeve was richly ornate with ruffled fabric designed to look like a garland of flowers. Tight-fitting across the chest and hips, it flared into a long skirt that fell to her ankles, which were accentuated by strappy sandals. A thigh-high slit split the skirt in half, showcasing one of her toned legs. Yet the most eye-popping element was a massive cutout across the midsection exposing her perfect abs.

Halle paired the pink dress with exquisite drop-down earrings adorned with large green emeralds. She further accessorized with a red-and-gold clutch to match her heels. Her hairstyle was just as show-stopping as her attire, as her trademark Ghana braids were pulled up into a voluminous princess bun.

See the incredible look below!