Halle Bailey Shows Off Abs In Stunning Baby Pink Dress At The 2022 CFDA Awards

Halle Bailey rocks Ghana braids, ornate hoop earrings, and a statement gold necklace at an event.
Getty | Frazer Harrison/GA

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Halle Bailey looked like a veritable Disney princess in a baby pink dress at the 2022 CFDA Awards on November 7. Hitting up the red carpet at Casa Cipriani in New York in a stunning Carolina Herrera gown, she later posted photos of the look on Instagram and was showered with compliments by fans.

Scroll for photos!

The Latest

Miley Cyrus 'Not Sorry' For Controversial Topless Photoshoot From Her Teenage Years

Adam Brody And Leighton Meester Look Amazing Together At 'Fleishman Is In Trouble' Premiere

Grimes Stuns With Her Valkyrie Sword Dancing Skills

You Need To Watch This Insanely Good Documentary Series On Netflix

Megan Thee Stallion Tests Her Trivia Knowledge Of 'Stranger Things'

Rocking The Cut-Out Trend

Halle Bailey rocks zip-up black minidress with swirling blue pattern and cut-out belly at the Off-White Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week.
Getty | Pascal Le Segretain

The 22-year-old singer/songwriter and actress cut an elegant figure in a one-shoulder dress whose singular ample peasant sleeve was richly ornate with ruffled fabric designed to look like a garland of flowers. Tight-fitting across the chest and hips, it flared into a long skirt that fell to her ankles, which were accentuated by strappy sandals. A thigh-high slit split the skirt in half, showcasing one of her toned legs. Yet the most eye-popping element was a massive cutout across the midsection exposing her perfect abs.

Halle paired the pink dress with exquisite drop-down earrings adorned with large green emeralds. She further accessorized with a red-and-gold clutch to match her heels. Her hairstyle was just as show-stopping as her attire, as her trademark Ghana braids were pulled up into a voluminous princess bun.

See the incredible look below!

Entertainment

Erika Jayne, 51, Goes Topless In An Open Robe

By chisom

Fans Praise 'Janet Jackson Vibes'

Halle Bailey stuns in tight open-back gown with metallic silver detailing at the WACO Wearable Art Gala.
Getty | Jerritt Clark

Halle posed up a storm at the star-studded event, which she noted was "baby’s first cfda awards" in the caption. Showing off the details of her glamorous outfit in plenty of close-ups, she shared a photo with Morbius star Adria Arjona, 30, and Carolina Herrera creative director Ｗes Gordon.

Just like the "Ungodly Hour" singer, Adria repped the luxury brand in a fabulous gown. She worked a corset-style number made out of sleek emerald-green satin, with a revealing square neckline and a long, flowy skirt. Scroll through the embed below to see all the photos!

Fans were thrilled to see Halle shine on the red carpet. In the comments, they told her she was "a real-life princess."

"I just love a dramatic bun and you took it up a notch and made it elegant," wrote one person, with a second remarking: "You look like one of the muses from Hercules."

"Icon in the making!" gushed a third Instagrammer, while a fourth added: "Some strong Janet Jackson vibes."

Scroll for more!

Mandy Rose Is Killing It In A Sexy Corset And Underwear

Shania Twain Stuns In Skintight Bodysuit

Making History As 'The Little Mermaid'

Halle Bailey wears low-cut, hot-pink satin minidress at Variety event.
Getty | Rodin Eckenroth

Halle has been on everyone's radar ever since it was announced she was going to play Ariel in Disney's live-action version of The Little Mermaid. The decision stirred controversy among fans and has resulted in a wave of racist backlash. However, the online criticism takes nothing away from Halle making history as the first black actress to play the role.

Directed by Rob Marshall, the movie stars Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, with Javier Bardem taking on the role of King Triton.

The Little Mermaid hits theaters next year on May 26 and is expected to make a billion dollars at the global box office, per Cinema Blend. The first teaser dropped on September 10 and sees Halle delivering an emotional rendition of "Part of Your World."

Watch the Little Mermaid teaser trailer below!

Read more below!

Touching Letter From Fan

Halle Bailey rocks form-fitting, black-and-white trousers and no-shoulder top at Lifetime event.
Getty | Matt Winkelmeyer

Despite the racist onslaught, many are hailing Halle's casting as Ariel as an "inspiration" to black children. Such was the case of a Delta pilot who sent the actress a hand-written note during a flight on Monday, wherein she thanked the 22-year-old "for being an inspiration to little brown girls all over the world."

Halle shared the note over Twitter along with a crying face emoji suggesting she was left in tears by the emotional letter.

Halle opened up about what it means to play Ariel in a recent interview with Variety. "I want the little girl in me and the little girls just like me who are watching to know that they’re special and that they should be a princess in every single way," she said. "There’s no reason that they shouldn’t be. That reassurance was something that I needed."

Read Next

Must Read

Irina Shayk Stuns In See-Through Lingerie

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In See-Through Top And Super-Short Shorts

Shania Twain Stuns In See-Through Dress While Riding A Horse

Demi Rose Sets Pulses Racing In See-Through Lingerie

Mariah Carey, 52, Stuns In Little Black Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.