Halle Bailey Shows Off Abs In Stunning Baby Pink Dress At The 2022 CFDA Awards

Halle posed up a storm at the star-studded event, which she noted was "baby’s first cfda awards" in the caption. Showing off the details of her glamorous outfit in plenty of close-ups, she shared a photo with Morbius star Adria Arjona, 30, and Carolina Herrera creative director Ｗes Gordon.
Just like the "Ungodly Hour" singer, Adria repped the luxury brand in a fabulous gown. She worked a corset-style number made out of sleek emerald-green satin, with a revealing square neckline and a long, flowy skirt. Scroll through the embed below to see all the photos!
Fans were thrilled to see Halle shine on the red carpet. In the comments, they told her she was "a real-life princess."
"I just love a dramatic bun and you took it up a notch and made it elegant," wrote one person, with a second remarking: "You look like one of the muses from Hercules."
"Icon in the making!" gushed a third Instagrammer, while a fourth added: "Some strong Janet Jackson vibes."
